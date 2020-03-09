All-Flash Array Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook IBM, Oracle, Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, FUJITSU, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

All-Flash Array Market business research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities as well as addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. The All-Flash Array Market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this All-Flash Array Market report. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. This advertising report compiles comprehensive intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global All-Flash Array Market.Few of the major competitors currently working in global all-flash array market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, FUJITSU, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Pure Storage, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Western Digital Corporation, DataDirect Networks and Violin Systems LLC among others.

All-Flash Array Market is expected to reach USD 55.49 billion growing at a substantial CAGR of 22.60% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to the growing usage in data centers.

The aforesaid All-Flash Array Market report explains the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global reach that is necessary for the Semiconductor and Electronics industry while giving a CAGR forecast for the period of 2020 and 2029.

All-Flash Array Market Drivers:

Growing number of data centers is expected to drive the market growth.

Ease of installation and maintenance driving the market growth.

All-Flash Array Market Restraints:

Limited write cycles hampers the market growth.

Initial cost in the set up impact on the growth of market.

All-Flash Array Market Scope and Market Size

All-flash array market has been segmented on the basis of type, storage architecture, flash media and industry vertical.

On the basis of type, all-flash array market is segmented into traditional and custom

On the basis of storage architecture, all-flash array market is segmented into file, object and block. Block Storage is dominating segment with largest market share owing due to high performance applications.

On the basis of flash media, all-flash array market is segmented into custom flash modules (CFM) and solid-state drives (SSD). The CFM is expected to grow at highest CAGR due to its increasing demand in the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical, all-flash array market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, media & entertainment, cloud, telecom, retail, government and others.

Country Level Analysis of All-Flash Array Market

On the basis of region, the all-flash array market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Key Developments in the All-Flash Array Market :

In October 2019, NetApp has launched more active ONTAP arrays and all flash object storage. The hardware spectrum of NetApp is based on the ONTAP OS arrays, either all-flash AFF devices or hybrid disk / flash arrays of FAS. This launch has been improve the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.

In September 2019, DataDirect Networks, a leading player in AI and multi cloud data management has been announced its partnership with Western Digital Corporation to acquire IntelliFlashTM business of the company. This partnership will extend their business growth across globe and also expand the product portfolio of the company.

Table of Contents: All-Flash Array Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the All-Flash Array Market Report Research Methodology All-Flash Array Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis All-Flash Array Market Sizing Porter’s Five Forces Analysis All-Flash Array Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Business Decision Framework Drivers & Challenges Market Key Trends Players Landscape Players Analysis Appendix

Competitive Analysis and All-Flash Array Market Share Analysis:

Global all-flash array market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of All-Flash Array Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

