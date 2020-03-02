Alkylamines Market to Witness Heavy Growth in Forecasted Period 2019-2024

The Research report begins with a brief introduction and market evaluate of the Alkylamines Accompanied Market through its market scope and size. Subsequent, the research affords a top level view of marketplace segmentation which includes kind, utility, and place. The drivers, boundaries, and possibilities for the market are also indexed, in conjunction with modern traits and guidelines in the industry

An alkyl amine is a compound that has an alkyl group attached to the nitrogen atom of an amine. Alkyl amines arise when one of the three hydrogen atoms in ammonia is replaced by an alkyl. These amines are classified on the basis of the number of alkyl groups present in it by replacing one, two or all three hydrogen atoms in ammonia. Depending on which such alkyl amines are called as primary alkyl amines, secondary alkyl amines, and tertiary alkyl amines. Cyclic amines comprise of secondary or tertiary amines.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the major manufacturers of alkylamines are concentrated in BASF, Eastman, Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical, Dow, Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical, Akzo Nobel, Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical, Solvay, Huntsman, Zhejiang Jianye Chemical, P&G Chemicals, Global Amines, Kao Chemical, Shandong Kunda Biotechnology, Tosoh, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Arkema, Evonik, Koei Chemical, Alkyl Amines Chemicals. Eastman is the world leader, holding 10.58% production market share in 2016.

In the report, alkylamines can be divided to monoamines, diamines and polyamines. In 2016 monoamines took the largest share in the market with 59.96%. Alkylamines are mainly used as agriculture, chemicals, surfactants, pharmaceuticals and others.

The worldwide market for Alkylamines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 6140 million US$ in 2024, from 5720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Alkylamines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Eastman

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Dow

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Akzo Nobel

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Solvay

Huntsman

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

P&G Chemicals

Global Amines

Kao Chemical

Shandong Kunda Biotechnology

Tosoh

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Arkema

Evonik

Koei Chemical

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monoamines

Diamines

Polyamines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Chemicals

Surfactants

Pharmaceuticals

Others

