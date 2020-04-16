Alkaline Batteries Market Industry Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Alkaline Batteries Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The alkaline batteries market consists of sales of alkaline batteries and related services for commercial and household purpose such as power remote controls, electric tooth brushes, electric toys and game controllers. Alkaline batteries are composed of zinc and manganese dioxide as electrodes. The positive electrode (cathode) in an alkaline batteries battery is based on manganese (IV) oxide and the negative electrode (anode) is based on zinc. Power in the battery is produced through two chemical reactions at the positive and negative electrodes.

The alkaline batteries market is restricted due to the increasing popularity of alternative technologies such as rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries have gained immense popularity as they are a sustainable and ecological replacement for non-rechargeable batteries, when compared to batteries made of alkaline batteries. Rechargeable batteries also provide long-term cost-benefits and enhanced durability.

Alkaline Batteries Market, Segmentation

By Product Type,

Speciality Alkaline Batteries

Non-Speciality Alkaline Batteries

By Application,

Flashlights

Entertainment

Toy And Novelty

Remote Control

Others

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the alkaline batteries market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the alkaline batteries market are Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Toshiba International Corp., Camelion Batterien GmbH, Sony, FDK Corp., Samsung Electronics and Nanfu (China).

