Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Overview 2020 Study Scope, Segments, Key Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Overview

The airport passenger screening systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024, to reach a market value of USD 5 billion, by 2024.

The rising number of terrorist and hostile activities around the world are making countries around the world increase their customs and border security. In this regard, airport security has become a matter of concern, thereby, acting as a driver for airport passenger screening systems.

The number of travelers opting for air travel is increasing at a rapid pace, making it difficult for airports to handle a vast inflow of passengers. Also, an increasing number of passengers means that the security measures that need to be taken should also increase, which demands more investments in passenger screening systems.

Narcotic and chemical trace detectors are easing the way airport security agencies are handling detection. Improvements in technology have made it possible to detect a wide range of substances with greater accuracy, speed, and reliability, than ever before.

Scope of the Report

Passenger screening systems currently used in airports involve metal-detection portals for screening passengers and x-ray imaging systems, along with chemical and narcotic detection systems used in some airports. The study includes all these systems used for the screening of people only. Cargo and baggage screening systems are not included in the study.

Key Market Trends

Advanced Imaging Technology Scanner Segment Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

Metal detectors dominate the airport passenger screening systems market, as of 2018. Metal detectors are currently the most widely used ones in all airports, across the world. Full body scanners are banned in certain countries, due to privacy issues, which led to the development of advanced imaging technology, which is an advanced body scanner. Body scanners based on advanced imaging techniques are costly and are currently replacing the full body and metal detectors in several airports. Hence, the advanced imaging technology scanner segment is likely to experience maximum growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

The North America region held the major share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, due to a large number of airports and related infrastructure in the region. But during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to experience major growth, mainly due to the modernization of the existing airport facilities and construction of new airports, majorly in India, China, and some countries in Southeast Asia, like Vietnam and Thailand.

Competitive Landscape

The passenger screening systems market is in the process of consolidation, with businesses aligning their products and services to either excel in a particular product type or to become a complete security and detection products manufacturer and service provider. This market is expected to gain a lot more competitors from the local Asian players, as demand improves in the region and players fall short in production. India and China have already formed alliances, partnerships, and JVs with MNCs, in order to develop their own screening technologies and standards for equipment, due to the rising threat of terrorism, militant groups, and the toughening movement of known criminals/perpetrators of law.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Metal Detectors

5.1.2 Full Body Scanners

5.1.3 Advanced Imaging Technology

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 OSI Systems Inc.

6.2.2 Analogic Corporation

6.2.3 C.E.I.A. SpA

6.2.4 Agilent Technologies

6.2.5 Garrett Electronics Inc.

6.2.6 Nuctech Systems Ltd

6.2.7 Kromek

6.2.8 L-3 Technologies Inc.

6.2.9 Vanderlande Industries BV

6.2.10 Leidos

6.2.11 Smiths Group

6.2.12 Autoclear LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @

