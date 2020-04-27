Airline Route Profitability Software Market: Analysis of Growth, Trends Progress and Challenges (2020-2023)

The Airline business globally is known as a very high loss making business proposition and one where the survivability rate is extremely poor. Only the airline that optimizes their costs and management has a good chance of surviving and making a profit. Just a good product does not ensure survival. The fate of Kingfisher Airlines of India is a grim reminder of the perils faced by the airlines. With airlines facing hard times to make effective use of their routes, the airline route profitability software has gained importance. This market will grow at a CAGR of 6.13% till 2020. Supply crunch affecting the commercial airline carriers is a major friction factor for the former market growth.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Sabre Airline Solutions

NIIT Technologies

IBM

Megabyte

OPNSC

Infosys

Sixel Consulting Group

Airpas Aviation AG

Optym

G-aero

GTI

Seabury Group

Wipro Industries

Qlikview

Airline route profitability software evaluates existing routes to know the profit margins and plans & budgets profitability of routes, so that new routes can be undertaken in the future. The software does much more by looking into each and every aspect of past, current and future route planning.

The market for such software is directly proportional to the growth of the airline industry and will show maximum rate of growth in the low cost, small and regional airlines as these businesses are extremely cost sensitive. Further, these businesses require the services of such software to optimize their costs and get maximum return on their Investment.

Owing to higher rates of growth in connectivity and easing up of regulations in the Asia Pacific region, the market for such software will grow at the highest CAGR in this region. The report has been segmented by end user (domestic, international and business charters) and by geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle-East). IBM, NIIT, Infosys, GTI, Wipro and Megabyte are some of the leaders players in the industry.

