Aircraft Engine Blades Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2028)

The Global Aircraft Engine Blades Market is projected to reach USD 35.33 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The aircraft engine blades market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing aircraft production on account of improving air passenger travel along with the rapid production of low-cost carriers.

Jet engines to enhance the growth of Aircraft Engine Blades Market

The adoption of composites in jet engines will be one of the leading trends for the development of aircraft engine blades market. GE Leap engines of the next generation are expected to have a significant amount of carbon-ceramic composites in high-pressure turbines instead of nickel-metal alloys. The usage of thin and lesser weighing blades is the innovation strategy of vendors as it reduces the fuel consumption up to 5% lesser than other engines and is driving the scope of jet engine blades market. Jet engine blades are the most crucial component of the turbine engine in a jet, which compiles gas or steam turbine in the turbine section and hence will witness a huge growth in the upcoming period. Stringent regulatory policies and standards are promoting aviation safety and are providing a positive outlook for the aircraft engine blades market expansion. For instance, in April 2018, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the inspections of aircraft operating in the U.S. This encourages industry participants to continuously test and evaluate their engine blade products appropriately before commercializing.

Companies Covered: Major Companies profiled in the report which are key players in the global aircraft engine blades market include Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, CFM International, GE Aviation, UTC Aerospace, Albany International Corporation, Pratt & Whitney, MTU Aero Engines, Lycoming Engines, GKN Aerospace, CFAN Company, and Safran Aircraft Engines. Information about companies that are included in this report specifically highlights future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments done by these companies in the global aircraft engine blades market.

Based on material, the aircraft engine blades market is segmented into titanium, nickel alloys, composites, and others. Titanium held the largest share in the aircraft engine blades market and is expected to continue its dominance due to the superior properties it shows even at high-temperature applications. But composites are continuing to gain popularity due to their lightweight. Also, ceramic composites have excellent properties at high temperatures and are continuously replacing many metallic parts in aircraft engines. Hence, the composite segment is expected to see growth in its demand.

Based on fit, the aircraft engine blades market can be classified into line fit and retrofit. A retrofit will account for a significant growth owing to the need for replacements after certain flight cycles to maintain complete flight quality. Also, constant blade operation across diverse altitudes and climatic circumstances lead to wear and tear, thus promoting segment share development over the forecast period.

Based on the regions, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the aircraft engine blades market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers in the region like Pratt & Whitney, CFM International, and GE Aviation. The USA is likely to remain the growth engine of the regional market over the next five years. Asia Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, assembly plants of Airbus and Boeing being opened, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising aircraft fleet size.

Factors that will impact the growth of Aircraft Engine Blades Market are-

o Increasing air passenger traffic.

o Increasing the use of composites in aircraft engines.

o Stringent regulatory policies and standards that promote aviation safety.

Key Developments in Aircraft Engine Blades Market:

o In September 2017, Rolls Royce launched its single-crystal turbine blades made with the combination of nickel and aluminum alloys. Additionally, the single-crystal structure enables for bearing heavier mechanical loads resulting from the high rotational speeds, thereby improving efficiency.

o In January 2019, Boeing showcased its 777x aircraft that incorporates advanced turbine blades manufactured using 3D printing technologies by GE. Moreover, the printed parts offer superior strength and lower weight, thereby improving the power to weight ratio of flights significantly.

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

o Titanium

o Nickel Alloys

o Composites

o Others

By Size:

o 0-20 Inch

o 21-40 Inch

o 41-60 Inch

By Aircraft Type:

o Commercial

o General Aviation

o Regional

o Military

By Type:

o Fan Blades

o Compressor Blades

o Turbine BladesBy Fit:

o Line Fit

o Retro Fit

