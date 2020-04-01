Air Ambulance Market Report 2019-2024 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Air Ambulance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

An air ambulance is an aircraft, mostly a helicopter, that is well equipped with all the essential medical facilities. Most commonly, it is used in critical situations and emergencies to provide immediate medical assistance to patients. The presence of trained medical crew onboard helps in treating patients before reaching the hospital. Air ambulances are significantly efficient in addressing problems associated with road ambulances, such as insufficient access to remote locations, and covering long distances in limited time. On account of this, they are widely used during medical emergencies in war zones, evacuation of injured during calamities or accidents, and for patients suffering from cardiac arrest or any other critical medical condition.

Various advancements in the healthcare industry, coupled with the increasing consumer inclination toward the efficient and faster mode of medical treatment, have catalyzed the popularity of the on-time-delivery air ambulance services. Moreover, the growing number of incidences of heart attacks, paralysis attacks, and other fatal diseases have spurred the need for emergency medical response. Other factors, including high investments in the pharmaceutical sector, favorable medical policies for reimbursement, enhanced healthcare infrastructures, and decreasing operational constrains, will continue to fuel the growth of the global air ambulance market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Aircrafts/Airplanes

• Rotary Wing

• Fixed Wing

• Helicopters

• Seaplanes

• Others

Breakup by Service Type:

• Hospital Services

• Community Services

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Medical Care

• Transport

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global air ambulance market. Some of the major players in the market are Cobham, Garmin, Honeywell International, Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation), Elbit Systems Ltd, Thales Group, Safran, Mercury Systems, Harris Corporation, Universal Avionics Systems, Aspen Avionics, Mercury Systems, Avidyne Corporation, ENSCO, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.