AIOps Platform Market to Garner Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2028 | Key Players: IBM,Splunk,CA Technologies,VMware,Micro Focus,HCL Technologies,AppDynamics,BMC Software,Moogsoft,FixStream

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real time.

The key players covered in this study AIOps Platform Market-

IBM

Splunk

CA Technologies

VMware

Micro Focus

HCL Technologies

AppDynamics

BMC Software

Moogsoft

FixStream

AIOps Platform Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Platform

Services

AIOps Platform Market segment by Application, split into

Implementation Services

License and Maintenance Services

Training and Education Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

AIOps has two main components: Big Data and Machine Learning. It requires a move away from siloed IT data in order to aggregate observational data (such as that found in monitoring systems and job logs) alongside engagement data (usually found in ticket, incident, and event recording) inside a Big Data platform. AIOps then implements a comprehensive Analytics and Machine Learning (ML) strategy against the combined IT data. The desired outcome is continuous insights that yield continuous improvements and fixes, using automation. AIOps can be thought of as Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) for core IT functions.

