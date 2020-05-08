AIOps Platform Market 2020 | Global Forecast 2024 | Major Players IBM, Splunk, CA Technologies, Vmware, Micro Focus, HCL Technologies, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Moogsoft, FixStream, Correlsense

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, in order to automatically spot and react to issues in real time.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the AIOps Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the AIOps Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, such as AI, ML, big data, and analytics, have created an impact in the region and led to an increase in IT budget.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in various business functions across verticals. The demand for AI-powered solutions and services is growing across APAC, due to the rapid generation of large volumes of data.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of AIOps Platform. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global AIOps Platform Industry is spread across 137 pages, profiling 26 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Report Coverage:

Top Manufactures/vendors of AIOps Platform market:

IBM

Splunk

CA Technologies

Vmware

Micro Focus

HCL Technologies

…

Based on Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Based on Application:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

what does Report Include?

Historic Data: What was the AIOps Platform Market data (Size, competition, company share, YoY growth rate, etc.) from 2013 to 2018

Current Market Status: A comprehensive analysis of current market Size, trends, growth drivers, industry pitfalls, challenges and opportunities for players

Market Forecast: Report will comment and provide details about market growth and forecast till year 2024.

Customization: We can provide following things 1) On request more company profiles (competitors) 2) Data about particular country or region 3) We will incorporate the same with no additional cost (Post conducting feasibility).

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the Global AIOps Platform Market –

1 AIOps Platform Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global AIOps Platform Market Competition, By Players

4 Global AIOps Platform Market Size By Regions

5 North America AIOps Platform Revenue By Countries

6 Europe AIOps Platform Revenue By Countries

7 Asia-Pacific AIOps Platform Revenue By Countries

8 South America AIOps Platform Revenue By Countries

9 Middle East And Africa Revenue AIOps Platform By Countries

10 Global AIOps Platform Market Segment By Type

11 Global AIOps Platform Market Segment By Application

12 Global AIOps Platform Market Size Forecast (2018-2024)

13 Research Findings And Conclusion

14 Appendix

