Global Agricultural Robots Market By Application (Livestock and Crop), By Technology (Computer Vision, Sensors, Communication, Software, and Machinery), By Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Global Forecast up to 2025

The robots used across various agricultural applications, including seeding, weed control, picking, harvesting, monitoring, and soil analysis, are termed as agricultural robots. The global agricultural robots market is expected to surpass a revenue of $20 billion by the end of 2025, with growth in precision agriculture as a major driver. Precision agriculture involves the use of technology (software, equipment, and IT) to ensure adequate conditions for crops and soil. The demand for precision agriculture is increasing in the agriculture sector as it helps to increase crop production and farming efficiency. In recent years, numerous companies are investing in R&D activities related to agricultural robots. For instance, FarmWise, a company that develops autonomous farming robot systems, announced the raising of $14.5 million in a Series A funding round, led by Calibrate Ventures, in September 2019. The funding is to aid engineering & operations teams of the company and to boost R&D efforts concerning plant-level detection and actuation capabilities.

Based on the application, the global agricultural robots market is segmented into livestock and crop. Livestock applications include herding, milking, and fish farming. Crop applications include planting, seeding, crop weeding & spraying, crop monitoring & analysis, thinning & pruning, fertilizing & irrigation, autonomous tractors, and picking & harvesting.

Based on technology, the global agricultural robots market is segmented into computer vision, sensors, communication, software, and machinery. Computer vision is used in most of the advanced agricultural robots that perform monitoring and analysis. They are used for plant/fruit disease detection, water leak identification in large agricultural lands, and to track the growth of plants.

A major trend in the global agricultural robots market is the increasing use of drones, with many companies investing in this technology. In the agricultural sector, drones are widely used for monitoring, field analysis, livestock management, irrigation mapping, and crop spraying. Agricultural robots are generally equipped with several sensors and imaging technologies, including hyperspectral imaging and thermal imaging. Drones can play a vital role in agriculture by providing the farmers with an overall picture of their farmland and help to make informed decisions that maximize crop production.

One of the major hindrances in the adoption of robots in farming is the lack of awareness among farmers. Across many parts of the world, especially in Asia, farmers rely on old techniques for cultivation and are reluctant to adopt the latest technologies mainly due to the high cost of robots adoption and lack of awareness regarding the return on investment (ROI) on implementing precision agriculture and robots for farming.

The future of agricultural robots is based on the development of autonomous robotic systems. Autonomous robots will find significant use in areas that are hazardous for humans, including crop spraying and harsh weather farming (can cause sunburn or heat stroke). At present, one of the major issues in the agricultural sector is farm-related fatalities. For instance, several people unintentionally killed on Australian farms account for more than 20% of worker fatalities across all Australian industries. Autonomous robots are expected to alleviate this situation to an extent.

Based on geography, the global agricultural robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. RoW includes Middle East, South America, and Africa. North America is the leading revenue generator in the global agricultural robots market, with a major share contributed by the US. This is due to the presence of several core vendors in the US that are focused on agricultural robots. APAC is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the global agricultural robots market, with significant growth expected in China and Japan.

The global agricultural robots market is primarily dominated by major companies, including AGCO, Kubota, John Deere, CNH, CLAAS, Ecorobotix, Naio Technologies, Blue River Technology, Iron Ox, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Agribotix, Vision Robotics, and RoBoPlant. Other prominent vendors in the market include Rowbot Systems, PrecisionHawk, Abundant Robotics, Agrobot Robotic Harvesters, Harvest Automation, Energid Technologies, Parrot (senseFly), Same Deutz-Fahr, and DeLaval.

According to Infoholic Research, the global agricultural robots market will witness a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the agricultural robots market based on segments, which include technology, application, and region. In addition, the agricultural robots market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

• The report, global agricultural robots market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

• The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

• In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.23 Related Markets

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Market Drivers

4.3.2 Market Restraints

4.3.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

5 Global Agricultural Robots Market, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Livestock

5.2.1 Herding

5.2.2 Milking

5.2.3 Fish Farming

5.3 Crop

5.3.1 Planting

5.3.2 Seeding

5.3.3 Crop Monitoring and Analysis

5.3.4 Fertilizing and Irrigation

5.3.5 Crop Weeding and Spraying

5.3.6 Thinning and Pruning

5.3.7 Autonomous Tractors

5.3.8 Picking and Harvesting

6 Global Agricultural Robots Market, By Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Computer Vision

6.3 Sensors

6.3.1 Temperature

6.3.2 Position

6.3.3 Optical

6.3.3 Others

6.4 Communication

6.4.1 Zigbee

6.4.2 RF

6.4.3 Wi-Fi

6.5 Software

6.5.1 Localisation, Mapping and Management Software

6.5.2 Analytics Software

6.6 Machinery (Robotic Arms, Wheels and Other Mechanical Parts)

7 Global Agricultural Robots Market, By Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 France

7.4.2 Germany

7.4.3 Netherlands

7.4.4 Others

7.4 APAC

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.4 Others

7.5 RoW

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

8.3.2 Expansions

8.3.3 Business Restructuring

9 Vendors Profile

9.1 AGCO

9.1.1 Analyst Opinion

9.1.2 Business Analysis

9.2 Kubota

9.2.1 Analyst Opinion

9.2.2 Business Analysis

9.3 Ecorobotix

9.3.1 Analyst Opinion

9.3.2 Business Analysis

9.4 Naio Technologies

9.4.1 Analyst Opinion

9.4.2 Business Analysis

9.5 Blue River Technology

9.5.1 Analyst Opinion

9.5.2 Business Analysis

9.6 Iron Ox

9.6.1 Analyst Opinion

9.6.2 Business Analysis

9.7 AgEagle Aerial Systems

9.7.1 Analyst Opinion

9.7.2 Business Analysis

9.8 John Deere

9.8.1 Analyst Opinion

9.8.2 Business Analysis

9.9 CNH

9.9.1 Analyst Opinion

9.9.2 Business Analysis

9.10 CLAAS

9.10.1 Analyst Opinion

9.10.2 Business Analysis

9.11 Rowbot Systems

