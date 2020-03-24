Agricultural Equipment Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2022

Global Agricultural Equipment Market Viewpoint

In this Agricultural Equipment market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Latin America

MEA

Europe

APAC

By Product Type

Tractors

Combine Harvesters

Rotavators

Power Tillers

Seed Drill

Thresher

Power Weeder

Others

Research Methodology

Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting the market numbers. Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to determine market values while studying the global agricultural equipment market. Top-down approach has been used to obtain market numbers, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the market estimations. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and end-use application industries’ growth have been considered in this report. The average price of agricultural equipment is inferred across all the five assessed regions. Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analyzed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The market value of the global agricultural equipment market is thus calculated from the data derived from the average selling price and market volume.

For the eight year forecast of the global agricultural equipment market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.

In the compilation of the report, the forecasts are conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities as far as the global agricultural equipment market is concerned.

