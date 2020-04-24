Africa LPG Supply and Demand Outlook to 2028

The Africa LPG supply-demand outlook to 2028 report from OG Analysis is a comprehensive research on country-wise LPG markets in the region. Across the Africa, 13 countries are analyzed in the research, presenting the outlook of supply, demand annually. The period of forecast is from 2008 to 2028.

In addition, Africa LPG market trends, drivers and restraints are analyzed. The competitive scenario of LPG in the region is also included in the research. Further, the refining industry in the region is also assessed in detail including refining infrastructure, companies, capacity, and planned projects.

The report also details information on leading Africa refiners and also presents in-detail business profiles of three leading Africa LPG companies with details of business description, SWOT analysis, and financial analysis. The latest market developments in the Africa and their impact on companies and markets are also detailed in the research work.

The report scope includes-

– Yearly forecasts of country wise LPG supply and LPG demand from 2008 to 2028

– 13 LPG markets across the Africa are analyzed including Algeria, Angola, Chad, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia

– Refining, coking, FCC, and Hydrocracking capacity outlook for each of the refining markets in the Africa are provided from 2015 to 2023

– Market trends, drivers and restraints of investing in Africa LPG markets

– CAPEX, commencement, location, company and capacity details of all planned and proposed refining projects in the Africa

– Business profiles of three leading LPG companies in the Africa

– Major recent Africa LPG news and deals

The report enables users to

– Formulate new growth strategies based on detailed annual LPG forecasts

– Gain a clear understanding of the short term and long term outlook of each of the LPG markets

– Assess the feasibility of the development of new projects driving the LPG demand/supply

– Stay ahead of the competition through detailed insights on LPG trends, drivers and challenges

– Get clues from leading companies through detailed business profiles of market leaders

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction to Africa LPG Markets

2.1 Market Snapshot, 2020

2.2 Africa LPG Market Size Outlook, 2018- 2028

2.2.1 Share of Africa in Global LPG Market Size Outlook, 2018- 2028

2.3 Africa LPG Supply-Demand Outlook

2.3.1 Africa LPG Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

2.3.2 Africa LPG Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

2.4 Africa Refining Capacity Outlook, 2008- 2023

2.5 Leading LPG Companies in Africa

3 Algeria LPG Market Overview

3.1 Algeria LPG Market Snapshot, 2020

3.2 Algeria LPG Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

3.3 Algeria LPG Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

3.4 Algeria LPG Companies

3.5 Algeria Refining Analysis- Current and Upcoming Projects

3.6 Algeria LPG Market Developments

4 Angola LPG Market Overview

4.1 Angola LPG Market Snapshot, 2020

4.2 Angola LPG Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

4.3 Angola LPG Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

4.4 Angola LPG Companies

4.5 Angola Refining Analysis- Current and Upcoming Projects

4.6 Angola LPG Market Developments

5 Chad LPG Market Overview

5.1 Chad LPG Market Snapshot, 2020

5.2 Chad LPG Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

5.3 Chad LPG Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

5.4 Chad LPG Companies

5.5 Chad Refining Analysis- Current and Upcoming Projects

5.6 Chad LPG Market Developments

6 Egypt LPG Market Overview

6.1 Egypt LPG Market Snapshot, 2020

6.2 Egypt LPG Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

6.3 Egypt LPG Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

6.4 Egypt LPG Companies

6.5 Egypt Refining Analysis- Current and Upcoming Projects

6.6 Egypt LPG Market Developments

7 Equatorial Guinea LPG Mar

Continued….

