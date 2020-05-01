Aerosol Propellant Market : Industry Analysis And Opportunity Assessment 2016 – 2028

In its forthcoming report on Global Aerosol Propellant Market Quince Market Insights offers in-depth insights into the global aerosol propellant market. In the forecast year 2019-2028, a 4.8 percent CAGR in value is estimated in the global aerosol propellant market. The report provides a comprehensive view, revenue and other essential information on the target market, and provides information on different trends, drivers, restrictions, opportunities and threats until 2028.

Very fine particles of liquid or solid substances suspended in air are called Aerosols. Fog, for example, is a normal aerosol. In aerosol packaging, propellants are responsible for developing proper pressure within the container which provides the driving force to expel the product from the container. The rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and increasing health awareness has changed the lifestyle of consumers in developed and developing regions. Owing to the rising demand in numerous personal care applications including skincare, hair care, antiperspirants, deodorants, etc., there is increasing adoption of aerosol propellants.

Zero risks toward ozone layer depletion to increase preference of aerosol propellants

Many organizations are also facilitating the adoption of some eco-friendly aerosol propellants. For example, considering the zero risks toward ozone layer depletion, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has permitted the use of hydrocarbon aerosol propellants. Moreover, the increasing population of aged individuals is expected to boost the aerosol propellant market due to the rising consumption of anti-aging cosmetics containing aerosol propellants. Because of continued adverse effects on health and environment over the years, EPA has imposed several regulations and restrictions on the manufacturing and usage of various aerosol propellants including hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCF), Dimethyl Ether (DME), in turn, limiting the growth of the global aerosol propellant market.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The personal care industry accounted for the largest share based on the application, and is expected to expand over the forecast period. The increase in health issues and demand for hygiene products, such as infant care, deodorants, skin care products, hair care products, and antiperspirants, are few factors that drive growth. Aerosol propellants, such as antiperspirants, deodorants, and hair sprays, are used in personal care products. Therefore, increasing demand on a global scale is driving growth in the segment. High demand for deodorants is expected to increase demand from the personal care sector due to the increasing spending power of consumers. Due to increased applications in stain removers, starch, fabrics and household surfaces, water repellents for leather and fabric, as well as anti-static sprays and air fresheners, among others, the household segment has also increased.

Globalization to help in expansion of the market-

According to QMI, speedy globalization and growing well-organized retail industry are propelling the demand for these products. Growing awareness regarding hygiene and booming home furnishing market is expected to augment the demand for aerosol propellants in the household application. Also, the rising demand for aerosol propellants in medical uses like inhalers is anticipated to boost the demand and growth of the worldwide aerosol propellant market during the forecast period.

Activities of market players in important regions- The prime share belonged to Western Europe in the aerosol propellant market and is expected to continue doing so during the forecast period owing to the presence of many established players in the region, such as Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Arkema Group (France), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands) and others. Europe’s large share can also be attributed to the vast personal care industry and demand from consumers. Factors including high cosmetics consumption, rapid growth in the fragrance industry, and rise in consumer spending are boosting the regional market growth.

During the forecast period the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the aerosol propellant market. This is due to the region’s high population and rapid industrialization and urbanization which has led to increased consumer goods consumption.

What factors will enhance the demand for this market?

o Increasing concerns over the use of CFCs and HFCs

o Regulations on the use of Dimethyl Ether due to its poisonous characteristics

o Growing application base for Hydrocarbons worldwide

o High demand for personal care products due to increased personal spending

o Rising consumption of anti-aging cosmetics

Important developments so far in the Aerosol Propellant Market:

o Honeywell announced it would launch new solstice refrigerants in January 2015. These new products are increasing the Solstice range of hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerants, aerosol propellants & solvents from Honeywell, and blowing agents. Solstice products offer fewer global warming potential with the same or superior cooling performance compared to products of previous generations

o In February 2019, Vanesa Care announced plans to set up its fourth manufacturing facility in India to tap the growing Asian market for personal care products

