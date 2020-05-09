Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry (Market) Growth Analysis By Top Key Players Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Sanxing, Linyang Electronics, Wasion Group

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) are systems that measure, collect, and analyze energy usage, and communicate with metering devices such as electricity meters, gas meters, heat meters, and water meters, either on request or on a schedule. These systems include hardware, software, communications, consumer energy displays and controllers, customer associated systems, Meter Data Management (MDM) software, and supplier business systems.

For Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/571362

This report focuses on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The AMI communications equipment & data management systems market is an emerging market for AMI vendors, various IT companies enter into this field. The same as Smart meter market, Landis+Gyr is entrenched in this market. And Elster and Itron also have a part of the market. With more and more enterprise enter into this industry, the competition between manufacturers will be fiercer.

The worldwide market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 24600 million US$ in 2023, from 16700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industry is spread across 146 pages, profiling 21 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share a question if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/571362 .

The report includes Different parts, dealing with:

Basic information

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry analysis

Market entry and investment feasibility analysis

Report conclusion.

The major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

…

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

Smart Meter

Communications Infrastructure

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Others

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Order a copy of Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Report 2019 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/571362 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), with sales, revenue, and price of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727| UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]