Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market Makers, Suppliers And Forecast 2020-2026

Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, S&C Electric Company, General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Survalent Technology, Capgemini Consulting, Siemens SE, Advanced Control Systems, Open Systems International, ETAP/ Operation Technology )

Scope of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Market: An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.

The market size of ADMS has considerably grown over the past few years on the account of evolving smart grid and the emergence of technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, outage management system, and energy management system. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China has increased the demand for energy in these regions. Also, the demand for affordable and reliable energy has forced the utilities to upgrade to advanced technologies and enhance their electric and distribution network, thereby driving the adoption of ADMS.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

Software

Service (Consulting

System Integration

Support and Maintenance)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Defense and Government

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

