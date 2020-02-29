Advanced Ceramics Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Global Industry Analysis Size, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape with Regional Forecast To 2025

Global Advanced Ceramics Market Dynamics, Application Share, Growth, Vendor Competition, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025 Key factors that are propelling advanced ceramics market size include ecofriendly properties of this material and substitute conventional metals by higher use of advanced ceramics market. With medical industries, advanced ceramic industry will be at rise which has encouraged organizations to raise the product’s production. Easy availability has boosted the products demand.

Advanced ceramics encompasses attributes like high strength and highly developed ceramic materials, which are non-metallic, organic, lightweight and corrosion-resistant. This advanced ceramics have bypassed the conventional ceramics, existing from last 50-60 years. However, recyclability issue and high cost may hamper the growth of this market.

Based on geographic-segmentation, market covers regions like Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to constitute key share due to higher consumer spending on electronics, specifically in China and India. High economic growth, competitive manufacturing costs with rapid development of end-use industries are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. North America is comparatively mature and characterized by advancement in product developments and high preference towards these products. It has a significant share in global revenues. The U.S. is considered largest market in terms of product use in medical and environmental sector. However, this sector may lose share to the developing countries. Further, Middle East & Africa is expected to show growth in forthcoming years due to growing automotive industry.

Segmentation of advanced ceramics market by material is extended into titanate ceramics, silicon carbide, alumina ceramics and others (including silicon nitride, aluminum nitride, magnesium silicate and pyrolytic boron nitride). In that, alumina ceramic is widely used advance ceramic material as it inherits excellent physical properties. These ceramics are hugely employed in end-use industries such as chemical, medical, transportation, electrical & electronics.

Advanced ceramics market classification, based-on class, comprise of ceramic coating, monolithic ceramics and ceramic matrix composites and others that includes multilayer ceramics and advanced coatings. Monolithic ceramics are used of advanced ceramic materials owing to their excellent thermal resistance. Thus, these ceramics are preferred in applications where high temperatures are involved.

Some of the key players in the global advanced ceramics market are Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, Ceramtec GmbH, Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc Ceradyne Inc., Coorstek Inc., Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, etc.

Kyocera Corporation approved to merge with Nihon Inter Electronics Corporation in May 2016. The main motive behind this merger is exchanging knowledge regarding business domains from the components business to the finished products business, handled by both the companies. In November 2012 3M acquired Ceradyne, Inc. This collaboration of 3M with Ceradyne was accomplished to enable use of innovative technologies for uniquely tailored materials requiring advanced ceramics.

Key segments of ‘Global Advanced Ceramics Market’

Based on material, the market has been segmented into,

Alumina ceramics

Titanate ceramics

Zirconate ceramics

Ferrite ceramics

Aluminum nitride

Silicon carbide

Silicon nitride

Based on product, the market has been segmented into,

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

