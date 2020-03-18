Adoption of Silage Additives Market to Increase during the Forecast Period on back of Increased Consumer Demand and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The two major issues while making silage is shrinkage (i.e. dry matter losses) and aerobic spoilage while heating. Dry matter losses take place during the three main stages of silage preservation, aerobic respiration stage after cutting, anaerobic fermentation stage after sealing, and the aerobic feed-out stage after the silo is opened. This is the major problem in the silage preservation process that affects the demand of silage additives. Currently, the consumers are more focused on final quality of silage where silage additive plays important role.

Global Silage Additives Market: Segmentation

The global silage additives market can be segmented on the basis of origin, type, and raw material to be used. On the basis of type, global silage additives can be segmented into chemical or synthetic and biological. On the basis of type, global silage additives market can be segmented into stimulants and inhibitors. Stimulants segment is further divided into bacterial inoculants, sugars, enzymes, and others. Inhibitors segment is further divided into propionates, non-protein nitrogen, acids, and others. On the basis of raw materials used, global silage additives market can be segmented into grass bales, whole cereal plants, leguminous plants, and other easy to ferment types feed. The whole cereal plants segment is further divided into corn, oats, wheat, barley, sorghum, etc. and leguminous plants segment is further divided into peas, faba beans, alfalfa, clover, etc.

Global Silage Additives Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to remain key regions in the global silage additives market throughout the forecast period and the U.S. silage additives market is expected to grow relatively fast over the forecast period. In the U.S., bacterial inoculants account for a significant share in overall silage additives market. Silage additives market in Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow relatively fast over the forecast period.

Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to show relatively low growth for silage additives market.

Global Silage Additives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the manufacture of silage additives include ,

Schaumann BioEnergy GmbH

DSM N.V.

Selko Feed Additives

Volac International Limited

ADDCON GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Cargill Inc.

Novozymes A/S

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S ADM Animal Nutrition (division of Archer Daniels Midland Company)

ForFarmers

LALLEMAND Inc.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13816