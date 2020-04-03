Adiponitrile Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global adiponitrile market was estimated at USD 8.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing use of adiponitrile in the manufacturing of Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) to produce polyamide 6,6 (Nylon 6,6) resin is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Polyamide 6,6 resin is used in the manufacturing of exterior and interior automotive components to reduce weight of the vehicle and optimize fuel efficiency. In addition, use of polyamide 6,6 in the manufacturing of high performance apparels is expected to positively affect the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of the adiponitrile in the formulation of battery electrolyte is expected to fuel the industry growth in the coming years.

Butadiene and acrylonitrile are the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of adiponitrile. These materials are petroleum fractions procured from refineries. The process of hydrocyanation of butadiene requires external heating using natural gas. Hence, the cost of manufacturing and efficiency of the process is affected by price fluctuation and effective use of natural gas. Whereas, in electrodimerisation process of acrylonitrile, price of raw material has extreme effect on manufacturing cost more than other considerable factors. The choice of raw material by adiponitrile manufacturing companies depend upon factors such as availability and cost of raw material.

The direct application of adiponitrile is in the manufacturing of HMDA and as an additive in electrolyte solution. HMDA is used in manufacturing of nylon resin and fiber and hexamethylene diisocyanate. The latter is used in formulation of enamel coatings and as polymerizing agent in production of polyurethane paints and coatings.

Automotive parts manufacturing was the largest end-use segment, accounting for more than 40% of global adiponitrile market volume in 2018, followed by textile manufacturing. Beneficial properties of nylon 6,6 such as lightweight, high strength, and excellent heat resistance are likely to facilitate replacement of traditional materials such as aluminum in automotive manufacturing and synthetic yarn like polyester in textile industry.

Adiponitrile is also used in lithium ion batteries, enamels, and paints and coatings. In lithium ion batteries, it is used as an additive to the electrolyte in a very small percentage of up to 1% by weight of electrolyte. The product aids in battery power retention and helps improve overall performance.

Application Insights of Adiponitrile Market

In the U.S. adiponitrile market, Nylon 6,6 accounted for a volume share of 86.6% in 2018. Adiponitrile is used in the production of hexamethylenediamine, which is used as a feedstock for production of nylon 6,6. Manufacturers all over the world use hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid in 1:1 ratio to produce nylon 6,6 resin. This polymer has been witnessing rise in the demand from automotive, textile, and rubber manufacturing sector.

Hexamethylene Diisocyantes (HDI) is manufactured by phosgenation of hexamethylenediamine. The product is used as additive in paints, coatings, adhesives, and enamels to improve the properties of end product. Role of HDI in manufacturing of coatings is significant as it helps improve the affinity of coat to stick with surface of the material. It also helps to improve moisture resistance, anti-scaling, and anti-corrosion properties of the material.

Adiponitrile is used as an additive in electrolyte of lithium ion batteries. Addition of the product into electrolyte increases the battery power retention by more than 10% in every cycle. It suppresses the oxidative decomposition of electrolyte and stabilizes the interfacial impedance. In addition, adiponitrile increases the battery performance when used as an additive in high voltage electrolytes. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles coupled with rising demand for lithium ion batteries is anticipated to propel the use of adiponitrile in electrolyte solution. The segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 6.3% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2025.

End-use Insights

Polyamide 6,6 is used in more than 75 automotive applications which includes manufacturing of radiator tanks, engine covers, pedal box, and variety of other components. Previously, many of these parts were made of metals, such as aluminum and iron however, use of metal components resulted in high weight of vehicle and thus affected its performance and fuel efficiency.

Polyamide 6,6 has superior properties such as heat resistance, stiffness, lightweight, resistance to hydrocarbons, better creep resistance, lubricity, and wear resistance. Thus, it is widely used to manufacture automotive components and accounted for 41.5% of the total volume consumption across the globe in 2018.

Nylon 6,6 fibers are extensively used in industrial yarn production as well as floor coverings globally. It has replaced other traditional cotton and other polymer yarns such as polyester in textile, tire cords and other applications. Companies such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and Ascend Performance Materials are crucial players in nylon 6,6 fabric manufacturing industry and have strong market presence across North America and Europe. Consumption of adiponitrile in textile industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.3%, in terms of volume, from 2019 to 2025.

Application as chemical intermediate includes use of hydrogenated adiponitrile as curing agents in epoxy resins and elastomers. Curing agents are used for cross linking of polymer chains for hardening and toughening of polymer material. Hexamethylenediamine along with carbon dioxide is used in the manufacturing of chemical agent hexamethylenediamine carbamate which is used as process aid in manufacturing of elastomers.

Regional Insights of Adiponitrile Market

North America is the largest manufacturer and held a market share of 37.0%, in terms of volume in 2018.U.S. is the largest manufacturer of adiponitrile with the presence of major manufacturers such as Invista and Ascend Performance Chemicals contributing for more than one third of global production. Also, the region has highest consumption of the product which mainly goes in manufacturing of nylon 6,6 for its application in automotive parts manufacturing and textile.

Fiat-Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors are the major players dominating automotive manufacturing sector of North America. Major players in electric vehicle manufacturing sector such as Tesla, Ford, and Chevrolet are anticipated to gain significant market share over the forthcoming period. As an effect of it, North America region is expected to maintain its position as a major producer and consumer of the product in near future. The region is followed by Asia Pacific and Europe in terms of consumption of the product.

Kishida Chemicals is the major adiponitrile manufacturer in Asia Pacific catering the domestic and regional demand for the product. Asia Pacific has witnessed increasing consumption of adiponitrile in automotive parts manufacturing owing to presence of numerous OEM manufacturers across the region. Leading global players have been shifting their production bases to developing countries such as India and China in order to reduce production cost and cater the market effectively.

Automotive market in Europe is well developed and lead by innovation and advanced technology. Countries such as Germany and U.K. have high consumption of nylon 6,6 in manufacturing of various parts such as airbags, tires, and engine covers. The use of Polyamide 6,6 based carpets and apparels are also gaining popularity owing to high durability, excellent appearance, and high moisture resistance. Rising electric vehicle manufacturing in the regions is expected to increase consumption of adiponitrile in battery manufacturing applications with a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of revenue over the forthcoming years.

Market Share Insights of Adiponitrile Market

Demand for adiponitrile is largely dependent on the requirement of hexamethylenediamine for manufacturing of nylon 6,6 fibers and resins. As an effect of it, majority of adiponitrile manufacturers are integrated across different stages of the value chain. For instance, Invista has integrated its manufacturing facility to produce adiponitrile, hexamethylenediamine and nylon 6,6 fibre and resin to cater various end-use industries. Moreover, Ascend Performance Materials has high internal consumption of the product to produce HMDA as a raw material for numerous Polyamide 6,6 manufacturers across the region.

China has exhibited high demand of adiponitrile, catering the end-use industries by importing the product from countries such as U.S. and France. It is one of the major consumer of Nylon 6,6 globally with its consumption majorly into automotive manufacturing and textile. One of the leading adiponitrile manufacturers, Invista made new investment into the country in 2018 to build a 4,00,00 ton adiponitrile manufacturing facility in Shanghai Chemical Industry Park.

