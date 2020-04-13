Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2027

Global Adhesive Transfer Tape market is segmented into product type single-lined adhesive transfer tapes, double-lined adhesive transfer tapes, extended-liner adhesive transfer tapes, fiber or scrim reinforced adhesive transfer tapes. Among these, single-lined adhesive transfer tapes sub segment is expected to dominate the global adhesive transfer tape market. The market descends elevation on the back of increase in the packaging industry.

The Global adhesive transfer tape market is anticipated to exist at a significant level in 2017. Additionally, the global adhesive transfer tape market anticipated to attain considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

North America and Europe adhesive transfer tape market are expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the anticipated period on the verge of existing huge retail industry in the regions. The packaging of durable items also demands a significant consumption of Adhesive Transfer Tapes. The existence of various prodigious packaging companies in the region manifests significant growth in the industry. Also, several multinational packaging companies are boosting up the investments in Asia Pacific to harness the realized needs of secondary packaging in supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region. Government support towards the industry also responsible for boosting manufacturing ecosystem with various foods and other readily consumption startups pushing the secondary packaging industry further and propelling the adhesive transfer tape market in the region.

Additionally, Asia Pacific adhesive transfer tape market manifest rise in industrialization has resulted in organizational changes and hence rise of many new packaging entrants over the last few years. Many leading companies has started to set up their retail outlet in the region. Asia Pacific adhesive transfer tape market is primarily expected to be driven by China, South East Asian Countries and India. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also anticipated to observe a steady growth in forth coming years. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are anticipated to carve new market opportunities for companies indulged in production of adhesive transfer tape.

Growing Packaging Industry

Inclination in demand of adhesive transfer tapes is anticipated to bolster on the heels of increase in the packaging of several commodities. Factors contributing to the growth of adhesive transfer tape market include validating joint substrates with different geometries, sizes and composition. The growth in packaging industry in under developed countries and developing countries manifest significant growth in adhesive transfer tape industry. Increasing per capita expenditure exhibits significant increase in the sales of durable items and growth in the industries aligned to it such as adhesive transfer tape market.

However, fluctuation in raw material availability is significantly offsetting the adhesive transfer tapes market growth. Although, alternative tools to adhesive transfer tapes packaging which includes heat tape, also tends to hamper the growth of global adhesive transfer tape market.

The report titled “Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market in terms of market segmentation segmented by product type, by material used and by form of tape.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market which includes company profiling of 3M, Kruse Adhesive Tape, Nitto Denko Corporation, Saint-Gobain, CCT Tapes, Surface Shields, Scapa Group PLC, Tesa SE, Vibac Group S.p.a., Advance Tapes International, CMS Group of Companies, H.B.Fuller, K.L. & Ling, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG., NICHIBAN CO., LTD., T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd., Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited, Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global adhesive transfer tape market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

