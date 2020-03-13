Adhesive Films (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc), Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Epoxy and Others) Market and Forecast Study Launched

The global Adhesive Films (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc), Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Epoxy and Others) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Adhesive Films (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc), Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Epoxy and Others) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Adhesive Films (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc), Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Epoxy and Others) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Adhesive Films (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc), Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Epoxy and Others) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Adhesive Films (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc), Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Epoxy and Others) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Product Segment Analysis

Acrylic

Polyvinyl acetate (PVAc)

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl butyral (PVB)

Epoxy

Others (Including EVA, silicone, polyesters, and SBC)

Adhesive Films Market – Application Analysis Tapes Labels Graphics Others (Including specialty films, protective films, glazing, and tinting)



Adhesive Films Market – End-user Analysis Packaging Automotive Medical Electronics Others (Including construction, footwear, furniture, and aerospace)

