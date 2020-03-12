ACTIVE PROTECTION SYSTEM (APS) MARKET REPORT, STORLEK, SHARE, ANALYS 2020 OCH PROGNOS TILL 2028

Active Protection Systems (APS) market to Witness Widespread Growth is forecast due to Development of a secure network against cyber attacks and growing cyber warfare to affect technologically advanced defense platform performance

Active protection systems are equipped for shooting down and interfering with dangers such as anti-tank missiles and rocket-propelled explosives. In addition, they do this with a high degree of precision that minimizes collateral harm. An active protection system can provide protection from dangers in various mission applications, such as fixed sites, ships, and combat vehicles. The active protection technology is based on radar and sensors, fire control technology, software processing, target and knockdown, and Anti Tank Guided Missiles or ATGMs.

The global active protection systems market is growing with the increasing demand for land-based defense systems and for the ballistic missile defense system. Also, the rapid expansion of anti-tank missiles and the growing implementation of RPG shield initiatives are boosting the demand for the global active protection systems market. Additionally, the increasing demand for the development of a secure network against cyber-attacks is creating new opportunities for the global active protection systems market.

The active protection system is commonly utilized for military applications and is a sort of system that is intended to avert line of sight leading anti-tank missiles from destroying a target. One of the significant use of active protection system is in defense to destroy and intercept incoming rockets and missiles is Trophy (ASPRO-A). Active protection system is considered an advanced defense system of any military division.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on a detailed understanding of the global active protection systems market from qualitative and quantitative perspectives during the forecast period. The report also provides dynamic indicators with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Platform:

• Land-Based

• Naval

• Airborne

By System Type:

• Radar Decoy

• Electro-Optics Jammers

• Infrared Decoy

• Directed Energy

• Light Weapon Defense

• Rocket/Missile Based

• Others

By End User:

• Defense

• Homeland Security

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

Companies Covered:

• Rheinmetall AG

• Saab AB

• Raytheon Company

• Israel Military Industries

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

• SAAB AB

• Airbus Group

• Rheinmetall AG

• Safran Electronics & Defence

• Aselsan A.S

• Artis LLC

