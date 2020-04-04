Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market ,2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market ,2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and RegionApril 4, 2020
segmented as given below:
Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Manufacturer
- In-house API Manufacturing
- API Contract Manufacturing
Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by APIs
- Synthetic Chemical API
- Biotech/Biological API
- Plant Extracts API
- High-potency API
- Classical Fermentation API
Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Drug
- Branded or Innovative Prescription Drugs
- Generic Prescription Drugs
- over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs
- Others
Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Therapeutic
- Anti-infective Drugs
- Metabolic Disorders Drugs
- Cardiovascular Drugs
- Oncology Drugs
- Central Nervous System Drugs
- Respiratory Diseases Drugs
- Others
Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
