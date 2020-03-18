Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Forecast by End-use Industry 2026|Amcor, Bemis Company, Ampac

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Active & Intelligent Packaging market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/659721/global-active-amp-intelligent-packaging-market

Leading players of the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Research Report: Amcor, Bemis Company, Ampac, PakSense, Inc., Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, BASF, Clariant International, DuPont, Grace (WR) & Company, Graphic Packaging, 3M Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds Group, Landec Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Timestrip UK Ltd., Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Temptime Corporation, Thin Film Electronics

Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Segmentation by Product: PaperPlasticMetalGlass & WoodOthers

Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Segmentation by Application: Food & BeveragesPharmaceuticalsCosmetics & Personal CareElectronicsOthers

Each segment of the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market?

• What will be the size of the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Active & Intelligent Packaging market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/659721/global-active-amp-intelligent-packaging-market

Table of Contents

Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Paper

1.4.3 Plastic

1.4.4 Metal

1.4.5 Glass & Wood

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.5.5 Electronics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Production

2.1.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Active & Intelligent Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Active & Intelligent Packaging Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Active & Intelligent Packaging Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Active & Intelligent Packaging Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Active & Intelligent Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Active & Intelligent Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Production by Regions

4.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Active & Intelligent Packaging Production

4.2.2 United States Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Active & Intelligent Packaging Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Active & Intelligent Packaging Production

4.3.2 Europe Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Active & Intelligent Packaging Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Active & Intelligent Packaging Production

4.4.2 China Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Active & Intelligent Packaging Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Active & Intelligent Packaging Production

4.5.2 Japan Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Active & Intelligent Packaging Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue by Type

6.3 Active & Intelligent Packaging Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Amcor

8.1.1 Amcor Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.1.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Bemis Company

8.2.1 Bemis Company Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.2.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Ampac

8.3.1 Ampac Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.3.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 PakSense, Inc.

8.4.1 PakSense, Inc. Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.4.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Avery Dennison

8.5.1 Avery Dennison Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.5.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 CCL Industries

8.6.1 CCL Industries Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.6.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 BASF

8.7.1 BASF Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.7.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Clariant International

8.8.1 Clariant International Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.8.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 DuPont

8.9.1 DuPont Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.9.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Grace (WR) & Company

8.10.1 Grace (WR) & Company Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.10.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Graphic Packaging

8.12 3M Company

8.13 Sealed Air Corporation

8.14 Reynolds Group

8.15 Landec Corporation

8.16 Crown Holdings, Inc.

8.17 Timestrip UK Ltd.

8.18 Multisorb Technologies, Inc.

8.19 Temptime Corporation

8.20 Thin Film Electronics

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Active & Intelligent Packaging Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Active & Intelligent Packaging Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Active & Intelligent Packaging Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Active & Intelligent Packaging Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Active & Intelligent Packaging Upstream Market

11.1.1 Active & Intelligent Packaging Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Active & Intelligent Packaging Raw Material

11.1.3 Active & Intelligent Packaging Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Active & Intelligent Packaging Distributors

11.5 Active & Intelligent Packaging Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us: QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.