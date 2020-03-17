Acrylic Fibre Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2025

Acrylic Fibre market report: A rundown

The Acrylic Fibre market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.

The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on Acrylic Fibre market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Acrylic Fibre manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Acrylic Fibre market include:

Market Segmentation

By Fibre Form

Staple

Filament

By Dyeing Method

Acid

Gel

Undyed

By Blending

Wool

Cotton

Others

By End Use

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The gel dying segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

The gel dyeing segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, creating total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,100.85 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

The staple fibre segment is likely to possess more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026

The staple fibre segment is expected to hold a disproportionately large share in the global acrylic fibre market throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026.

Cotton blending segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period

The cotton blending segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. When used in blend with other materials, acrylic fibre enhances the physical and chemical characteristics of the end product; therefore, acrylic fibre increasingly finds use in blend applications.

Apparels end-use segment is estimated to create a significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026

The apparels end-use segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, creating significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026.

Lucrative opportunities for the global acrylic fibre market lie in the APEJ region

In terms of market value, the APEJ acrylic fibre market is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, while markets in Japan, U.S., and Europe are expected to register a below average CAGR. Growth in the APEJ acrylic fibre market is largely attributed to a growing use of acrylic fibre for various applications along with macroeconomic growth of the population driven textile industry in the region.

Leading market players are focussing on adopting environment friendly production processes

Some key players in the global acrylic fibre market are Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.?. (Aksa), Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company, TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., Exlan Japan Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Indian Acrylics Limited, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd., and Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. There are various stringent environmental regulations worldwide on the production of acrylic fibre and hence producers are directing their efforts to ensure compliance by adopting an environment friendly production process.

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Acrylic Fibre market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Acrylic Fibre market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

