Acoustic Insulation Market Features of Investment Opportunities, Market Share & Future Trends to 2026 | Union Foam SpA, Dow Chemical Company, Insumate Ltd, Kingspan Group, Hutchinson, Others.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the acoustic insulation market globally was valued at USD 11.8 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 18.73 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The study covers the analysis of the acoustic insulation market and discusses its applications.
Acoustic insulation, also known as sound insulation, is a form of insulation that provides soundproofing, reducing or preventing the noise between two rooms or from inside the building to the outside and vice versa.
The global acoustic insulation market is expected to reach USD 17.93 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acoustic Insulation is required for diminishing the intensity of sound with respect to a particular source and receptor. Inclining trends for eco-friendly buildings providing efficient acoustic insulation essential in residential, commercial, and industrial applications is expected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Companies considered and profiled in this market study
Union Foam SpA, Dow Chemical Company, Insumate Ltd, Kingspan Group, Hutchinson, Others.
Exceptional properties of acoustic insulation materials such as dimensional stability, high fire safety, ecological compatibility, and chemical resistance are some of the major factors driving the market demand.
Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)
- Blankets & Batt
- Gypsum Panels
- Acoustic Panels
- Viscoelastic products
- Others
Material Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)
- Glass wool
- Rock wool
- Foam Plastic
- Others
Applications (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)
- Residency
- Video conferencing
- Home Theatre
- Recording Studios
- Others
End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)
- Transportation
- Manufacturing & Processing
- Building & Construction
- Industrial Use
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Further key findings from the report suggest
- By product type, rock wool is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 5.9% in the forecast period, due to its properties, including excellent sound absorption, fire resistance, high density, moisture and water repellant, and heat insulation properties. Besides, rock wool is immune by temperatures up to 1000°C as well as aids in controlling the rate of spread of fire.
- By application, building and construction held the largest market share in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.1% in the forecast period. The dominance of the building and construction sector may be attributed to a surge in population and urbanization in countries including China and India.
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate of 5.8% in the period 2019-2026. The swiftly growing building & construction sector, especially in the emerging economies, is anticipated to boost the product demand in the region. Additionally, fast technological advancements in the automotive industry and rise the level of disposable is causative of the market growth in the region…Continued
Aims of the study
- To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market
- Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market
- Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume
- Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends
- Calculate capacity utilization rate
