Acetonitrile Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2020-2026|INEOS, Asahi Kasel Chemicals, China National Petroleum

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Acetonitrile market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Acetonitrile Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Acetonitrile market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Acetonitrile market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Acetonitrile market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Acetonitrile market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Acetonitrile market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acetonitrile Market Research Report: INEOS, Asahi Kasel Chemicals, China National Petroleum, Shanghai Secco, Shandong Shida Shenghua, Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical, Sinopec Group, DSM, Baiyun Group, Taekwang, Zibo Jinma Chemical Factory, Sterling Chemicals, TEDIA, Daqing Huake

Global Acetonitrile Market Segmentation by Product: Ammoxidation of PropyleneAcetic acid and Ammonia SynthesisAcetylene Ammonification Reaction

Global Acetonitrile Market Segmentation by Application: PharmaceuticalLaboratory PreparationPesticideOrganic SynthesisOthers

Each segment of the global Acetonitrile market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Acetonitrile market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Acetonitrile market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Acetonitrile market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Acetonitrile market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Acetonitrile market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Acetonitrile Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acetonitrile Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Acetonitrile Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ammoxidation of Propylene

1.4.3 Acetic acid and Ammonia Synthesis

1.4.4 Acetylene Ammonification Reaction

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acetonitrile Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Laboratory Preparation

1.5.4 Pesticide

1.5.5 Organic Synthesis

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acetonitrile Production

2.1.1 Global Acetonitrile Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Acetonitrile Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Acetonitrile Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Acetonitrile Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Acetonitrile Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Acetonitrile Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Acetonitrile Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Acetonitrile Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Acetonitrile Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Acetonitrile Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Acetonitrile Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Acetonitrile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Acetonitrile Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Acetonitrile Production by Regions

4.1 Global Acetonitrile Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Acetonitrile Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Acetonitrile Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Acetonitrile Production

4.2.2 United States Acetonitrile Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Acetonitrile Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Acetonitrile Production

4.3.2 Europe Acetonitrile Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Acetonitrile Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Acetonitrile Production

4.4.2 China Acetonitrile Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Acetonitrile Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Acetonitrile Production

4.5.2 Japan Acetonitrile Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Acetonitrile Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Acetonitrile Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Acetonitrile Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Acetonitrile Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Acetonitrile Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Acetonitrile Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Acetonitrile Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Acetonitrile Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Acetonitrile Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Acetonitrile Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Acetonitrile Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Acetonitrile Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Acetonitrile Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Acetonitrile Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Acetonitrile Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Acetonitrile Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Acetonitrile Revenue by Type

6.3 Acetonitrile Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Acetonitrile Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Acetonitrile Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Acetonitrile Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 INEOS

8.1.1 INEOS Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acetonitrile

8.1.4 Acetonitrile Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Asahi Kasel Chemicals

8.2.1 Asahi Kasel Chemicals Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acetonitrile

8.2.4 Acetonitrile Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 China National Petroleum

8.3.1 China National Petroleum Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acetonitrile

8.3.4 Acetonitrile Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Shanghai Secco

8.4.1 Shanghai Secco Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acetonitrile

8.4.4 Acetonitrile Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua

8.5.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acetonitrile

8.5.4 Acetonitrile Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

8.6.1 Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acetonitrile

8.6.4 Acetonitrile Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Sinopec Group

8.7.1 Sinopec Group Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acetonitrile

8.7.4 Acetonitrile Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 DSM

8.8.1 DSM Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acetonitrile

8.8.4 Acetonitrile Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Baiyun Group

8.9.1 Baiyun Group Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acetonitrile

8.9.4 Acetonitrile Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Taekwang

8.10.1 Taekwang Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Acetonitrile

8.10.4 Acetonitrile Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Zibo Jinma Chemical Factory

8.12 Sterling Chemicals

8.13 TEDIA

8.14 Daqing Huake

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Acetonitrile Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Acetonitrile Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Acetonitrile Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Acetonitrile Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Acetonitrile Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Acetonitrile Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Acetonitrile Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Acetonitrile Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Acetonitrile Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Acetonitrile Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Acetonitrile Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Acetonitrile Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Acetonitrile Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Acetonitrile Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Acetonitrile Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Acetonitrile Upstream Market

11.1.1 Acetonitrile Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Acetonitrile Raw Material

11.1.3 Acetonitrile Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Acetonitrile Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Acetonitrile Distributors

11.5 Acetonitrile Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

