Accomplishing a CAGR of 10.9%, Optical Coherence Tomography Market During Forecast Period |Analysis by Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) and Future Outlook (2017-2024)

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Overview

Optical coherence tomography is referred to as a non-invasive imaging diagnostic test. Optical coherence tomography has emerging applications in ophthalmology, oncology, dermatology, and others. It is also defined as an emerging technology for performing high-resolution cross-sectional imaging. It uses coherent light to capture micrometer-resolutions.

Request To Fill The form for Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075701

Market Size and Forecast

The global optical coherence tomography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the global optical coherence tomography market is projected to account for noteworthy sales of USD 1.8 Billion by 2024. Further, the market of the optical coherence tomography market is driving on the back of numerous factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and favorable governmental support.

The global optical coherence tomography market is segmented into type, device type, application, technology, end-user, and region. Additionally, the application segment is further sub-segmented into ophthalmology, dermatology, oncology, cardiovascular, dentistry, and cancer detection out of which the ophthalmology segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 in terms of revenue. Moreover, the ophthalmology segment is believed to register a phenomenal CAGR by the end of 2024. Apart from this, spectral-domain OCT by type is envisioned to capture the largest market over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America is projected to lead the market of optical coherence tomography during the forecast period aided by the U.S. In addition to this, the growth of North America optical coherence tomography market is attributed to various factors such as presence of major key vendors along with growing research and development activities related to imaging diagnostic products. Further, the rising popularity of optical coherence tomography in this region is believed to elevate the growth of the optical coherence tomography market.

Request To Fill The form for Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075701

Europe region captured the second largest market of optical coherence tomography in terms of revenue in 2016. Further, Western European countries such as the U.K., Germany, and others are believed to be the major countries witnessing the augmented demand for optical coherence tomography owing rising number of patients affected with eye disorders.

Further, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing optical coherence tomography market by 2024 due to favorable government initiatives in various nations such as India, Japan and others to improve healthcare infrastructure. For instance, according to IBEF, in India, the government has earmarked USD 5.4 billion for the healthcare sector. This factor is anticipated to boost the growth of the optical coherence tomography market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key players

The major key players for optical coherence tomography market are as follows

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Agfa Healthcare.

Topcon Medical Systems Inc.

Imalux Corporation

Thorlabs Inc.

Novacam Technologies Inc.

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd

Optovue, Inc

OPTOPOL Technology S.A.

and Others

Request To Fill The form for Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075701

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising incidences of diabetic retinopathy coupled with advancement in healthcare products for the effective treatment of the patients are expected to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of optical coherence tomography across the globe. Moreover, the growing adoption of innovative imaging diagnostic products for the treatment is believed to flourish the growth of the optical coherence tomography market by the end of 2024.

Furthermore, strengthening GDP figures along with government initiatives to develop the healthcare infrastructure in developing nations such as China, India, Malaysia, and other countries is envisioned to bolster the growth of the optical coherence tomography market. Additionally, a considerable increase in the occurrence of cardiovascular and ophthalmologic disorders is also predicted to foster the growth of the optical coherence tomography market. Moreover, a rapidly growing geriatric population is also predicted to augment the demand for highly advanced devices for diagnosis purposes which is also fostering the growth of the optical coherence tomography market.

However, the high cost of optical coherence tomography is expected to hinder the growth of the optical coherence tomography market during the forecast period.

Request To Fill The form for Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075701

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Global Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast

Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview Financial Performance Key Products Business Strategy Recent Developments SWOT Analysis



Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the Global Market. Consult our analyst and gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides a significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

New Research Report by Kenneth Research on Few Topics:

Artificial Heart Market

Arthroscopy Devices Market

Arthroscopic Market

Arterial Blood Gas Sampling System Market

Argon Plasma Coagulation Probe Market

Archiving Transmission System Market