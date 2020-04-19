ABLATION DEVICE MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The global ablation device market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and advantages associated with the device and procedure.

Ablation devices are minimally invasive and provide an alternative to the conventional surgical treatment of liver, kidney, prostate, and lung cancers, and the usage is growing rapidly owing to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive treatments as well as the rising incidence of various chronic diseases. Several companies are currently offering innovations in ablation technologies, which support clinical efficacy, patient safety, and procedural efficiency.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, ablation generally refers to the removal of a part of biological tissue, usually by surgery. Ablation of the skin can be carried out by chemicals (chemoablation), by lasers (laser ablation), by freezing (cryoablation), or by electricity (fulguration), among other techniques. The market is segmented by Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography

REQUEST A SAMPLE OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4311611

Key Market Trends

Cancer is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment

Cancer has a major impact on societies across the world. The incidence of cancer has increased, worldwide, at a high rate in the recent decade. According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global cancer burden was estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths worldwide in 2018. One in five men and one in six women, worldwide, develop cancer during their lifetime, and one in eight men and one in eleven women die from the disease. The total number of people who are alive within five years of a cancer diagnosis is estimated to be 43.8 million.

The increasing cancer burden was also attributed to several factors, including changing the prevalence of certain causes of cancer linked to social and economic development. This is particularly true in rapidly growing economies, where a shift is observed from cancers related to poverty and infections to cancers associated with lifestyles more typical of industrialized countries. Hence, owing to the rising incidence of cancer, the demand for devices and technologies that treat cancer effectively and safely is bound to increase. This factor is expected to help this market grow in the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market over the Forecast Period

The investments, by many key players in this market, have grown significantly in the region, specifically in the United States. In addition, the focus on the development of products with innovative features and greater effectiveness has increased in recent times. As a result, there has been a growth in R&D funding. The US government allocated funds of more than USD 5 billion to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, an increase of more than 5.3% as compared to the previous year. The market growth in the region is also supported by the rising prevalence of cancer. Moreover, the number of people with a higher risk for a variety of cancers (aging population) is increasing in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global ablation device market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Abbott, AngioDynamics, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG plc, Conmed Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Ablation Device market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Abbott Laboratories

– AngioDynamics, Inc.

– AtriCure, Inc.

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– BTG plc

– Conmed Corporation

– Johnson and Johnson

– Medtronic PLC

– Olympus Corporation

– Smith & Nephew PLC

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/4311611

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Advantages Associated with the Device and Procedure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Device

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness and Stringent Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Radiofrequency

5.1.2 Electrical

5.1.3 Radiation

5.1.4 Ultrasound

5.1.5 Cryoablation

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cancer

5.2.2 Cardiovascular

5.2.3 Gynecology

5.2.4 Urology

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By End-Users

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311611

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155