A2P SMS MARKET WILL FLOURISH DURING 2019-2026 | FORTYTWO TELECOM AB, AMD TELECOM S.A., SYNIVERSE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, SILVERSTREET BV, OGANGI CORPORATION, MBLOX, INC

The global A2P SMS market is valued at 62100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 78800 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2026.

A2P SMS is one where an SMS message is sent from an application ? typically a web app to a mobile subscriber. These text messages can also be sent in the other direction (from a mobile subscriber to a web app). This is known as P2A (person-to-application) messaging.

This report studies the A2P SMS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the A2P SMS market by product type and applications/end industries.

It also going to elaborate the opportunities out there in micro niches for stakeholders to take a position, step by step investigation of the competitive landscape and even commodity professional services of famous players which include FortyTwo Telecom AB, AMD Telecom S.A., Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Silverstreet BV, Ogangi Corporation, mBlox, Inc., Symsoft AB, Tanla Solutions Ltd., OpenMarket Inc., Optimizer International Group, Inc., and Angkor Data Communications Group Co. Ltd. Industry

A2P SMS Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

A2P SMS Market Segment by Type, covers

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

A2P SMS Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

The research report on A2P SMS market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2019-2026. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

