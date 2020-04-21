5G Chipset Market | Global Industry Top Key Players: Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, IBM, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Xilinx, Infineon Technologies, and Broadcom Inc.

The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘5G chipset – Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)’ is a professional and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry.

Global 5G Chipset market is accounted for $0.68 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 47.1%. Factors such as growing IOT connections, rising demand for mobile data services and high demand expected from 5G-enabled smartphones are boosting the market growth. However, high hardware cost involved in terrestrial network densification is hindering the market growth.

Some Of The Key Players In Global 5g Chipset Market Include

Integrated Device Technology, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Xilinx, Intel, Nokia, Qorvo, Anokiwave, Infineon Technologies, IBM, Broadcom, Macom Technology Solutions, Analog Devices, Cavium and Huawei Technologies

Based on end user, consumer electronics holds the significant market share. The growth is directed towards raise of 5G-enabled consumer electronic devices in the market. After the standardization of 5G network connectivity, it will be the high demand for 5G-enabled smart phones with high-speed internet connectivity. By, operational frequency,

The Report on the 5G chipset market offers explain knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, Operational Frequency Covered (Above 39 GHz, Between 26 and 39 GHz, Sub-6 GHz), Products Covered (Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Network Infrastructure Equipment and Devices) and Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

OPERATIONAL FREQUENCY COVERED:

ABOVE 39 GHZ, BETWEEN 26 AND 39 GHZ and SUB-6 GHZ

PRODUCTS COVERED:

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Network Infrastructure Equipment and Devices

IC TYPES COVERED:

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Millimetre Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC), Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) and Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

The frequency band (between 26 and 39 GHz) is leading the market during the forecast period owing to high bandwidth accessible by this spectrum and the improving participation of telecom service providers in this spectrum are propelling the growth of this frequency band.

By geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the 5G chipset market due to the high demand for advanced technologies such as connected cars, machine-to-machine communication and artificial intelligence will offer vast opportunities for the market growth.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global 5G Chipset Market, By Deployment Model

6 Global 5G Chipset Market, By Type

7 Global 5G Chipset Market, By Application

8 Global 5G Chipset Market, By End User

9 Global 5G Chipset Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

WHAT OUR REPORT OFFERS:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

