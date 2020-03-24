3D Radar Market : Trends and Future Applications

3D Radar Market : Trends and Future ApplicationsMarch 24, 2020
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global 3D Radar market. Some of the key players profiled include Airbus Defense and Space, BAE Systems plc, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rockwell Collins, SAAB Group, and Thales Group.
The global 3D Radar market is segmented as below:
Global 3D Radar Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Consulting
- Installation & Integration
- Maintenance
Global 3D Radar Market, by Frequency Band
- HF- and VHF- Radar
- C- Band (UHF- Radar)
- D- Band (L-Band Radar)
- E/F-Band (S-Band Radar)
Global 3D Radar Market, by Industry
- Automotive and Public Infrastructure
- Energy & Utilities
- Government
- Others
Global 3D Radar Market, by Platform
- Airborne
- Ground
- Naval
Global 3D Radar Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
