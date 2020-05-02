3D Printing Photopolymer Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis of Key Players & Forecasts to 2028

The 3D Printing Photopolymer Market is projected to reach USD 846.13 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.6% between 2018-2028. According to quince market insights, increasing demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry is one of the factors influencing the demand during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, market size, forecasting, detailed overview of major companies operating in the market, impact factors influencing the market, and so on. The report also identifies key factors that influence the growth of the 3D Printing Photopolymer Market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. 3D Systems Corporation

2. Formlabs Inc.

3. Stratasys

4. Adaptive 3D

5. Molecule Corp. (Henkel)

6. ProLab Materials Srl

7. Henkel

8. Shenzhen Yongchanghe 3D Resin Co. Ltd

9. Formi 3PD. Inc

Global 3D Printing Photopolymer Market Overview:

3D Printing Photopolymer has been one of the established markets with demand from end-use industries such as the healthcare industry, aerospace & defense, automotive industry, electronics & electrical, and others. Major Photopolymer types in these industries include ABS, PLA, Polyamide, and others. These photopolymers are divided into two groups on the basis of filament form i.e. liquid/ink and powder. Some of the major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing the number of applications used in the healthcare sector, and the adoption of photopolymers instead of traditional polymer technology.

Asia-Pacific to drive the market demand during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific by region has been the fastest-growing market for has been the fastest-growing region owing to some of the fastest-growing economies such as China, India, South Korea, and others. These countries have witnessed tremendous infrastructural as well as industrial growth in the past few decades. This has resulted in demand for photopolymers which substitutes the traditional polymer technology as these materials are inexpensive in comparison with metals and are significantly more reliable, which is one aspect behind their increasing popularity in this region.

Photopolymers are substitutes to traditional polymer technology

In the 3D printing market, PLA & ABS were the traditionally used polymers. With the increasing demand of the market, developers continue to explore plastic chemistries and capabilities to offer materials that compete with the traditional ones and they came up with this Photopolymer. These photopolymers are basically thermosetting plastics that can be hardened with exposure to some type of light-emitting sources. Photopolymers developers are expected to take advantage of this characteristic and alter the mix of oligomers and monomers to develop specific physical properties such as stiffness or viscosity. Photopolymers are the most commonly used materials in the 3D printing photopolymers market. These materials are inexpensive in comparison with metals and are significantly more reliable than traditional polymer technology. Along with this, the applications of 3D printing with photopolymers are growing exponentially expected to drive the growth of Global 3D Printing Photopolymer Market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: By Photopolymer Type:

Digital light processing

Polyjet

Stereolithography

By Light Spectrum:

Ultraviolet

Visible

Infrared

By End-User Industry:

Healthcare Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Industry

Electronics & Electrical

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Photopolymer Type

By Light Spectrum

By End-Use Industry

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Photopolymer Type

By Light Spectrum

By End-Use Industry

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Photopolymer Type

By Light Spectrum

By End Use Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Photopolymer Type

By Light Spectrum

By End-Use Industry

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Photopolymer Type

By Light Spectrum

By End Use Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Photopolymer Type

By Light Spectrum

By End-Use Industry

