The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 3D Printing Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on 3D Printing Materials Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the 3D Printing Materials market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: 3D Printing Materials Market

The global 3D printing materials market size was estimated at USD 845.7 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the forecast period. Rising demand for 3D printing coupled with increasing demand for high-performance materials across various industries including aerospace and defense and automotive is projected to propel the market growth.

The benefits such as faster production process, superior quality products, cost-effectiveness, and growing demand for high-performance materials is anticipated to propel the industry growth over the forecast period. In addition, 3D printing reduces the risk of errors and is highly preferable for mass production, which is likely to result in the market growth.

Increasing application scope of 3D printing technology on account of rapid technological developments in the U.S. is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Rising demand for personalized products in the country coupled with favorable government policies have led to high investment by numerous manufacturers in the country.

The ability to print low cost components and equipment in less time is expected to be the major driving factor for the market. Rising awareness pertaining to significant cost and weight saving by various manufacturers is expected to propel the industry demand. In addition, 3D printers produce less wastage of materials than traditional machines, thus, propelling the 3D printing materials market growth.

The materials used by 3D printers to manufacture a range of end-use products include metal and polymer powder which is comparatively of high cost as compared to materials that are utilized in traditional production methods. An increase in the cost of the 3D printing materials is projected to limit the expansion of the market.

However, the manufacturers across the globe are increasingly adopting 3D printing technology to reduce the production time, enhance the product properties, and reduce the labor cost. In addition, the flexibility to produce complex geometries, which are difficult to be built using a traditional manufacturing process, is likely to further promote the market growth.

Material Insights of 3D Printing Materials Market

Materials such as photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, and others are majorly used in 3D printing. Other material type segment includes ceramics, laywood filaments, and wax. The material selection is based on mechanical properties, manufacturing characteristics, appearance, and cost. The durability and flexibility of the materials is projected to boost its demand across the application industries.

The demand for photopolymers is anticipated to grow over the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion in 2025. Ease of producing models and complicated designs using photopolymers is expected to boost demand for the material. In addition, the growing use of 3D printing technology in the manufacturing of complex equipment is projected to boost the industry growth.

The low cost of thermoplastic material is anticipated to be the major factor resulting in high demand for the material. In addition, increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in application industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, and medical, is likely to propel the demand for thermoplastics over the forecast period.

Metal is among the preferred raw material in the dental industry, wherein implants are manufactured using metals such as titanium, aluminum, chromium, and cobalt. In addition, growing demand from the aerospace sector is also expected to substantially drive the use of metal for 3D printing, thereby propelling the market growth.

Laywood filament, which consists of recycled wood and polymer binder is also used as a 3D printing material. Large architectural models, bowls, and sculptures are majorly produced using laywood filament. The segment is anticipated to witness growth with increase in the adoption of the technology across various application industries.

Application Insights of 3D Printing Materials Market

The aerospace and defense application segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to reach USD 1.1 billion in 2025. Rising use of 3D printing materials for the production of simple objects such as armrests to complex parts such as engine components is projected to promote the demand for 3D printing materials.

Growing use of 3D printing materials for medical purposes such as implants for knee and hip replacement, surgical tools, and prosthetics is projected to augment the market growth. In addition, growing use of 3D printed models by doctors and surgeons in order to perform complex surgical operations is anticipated to further propel the industry growth.

The consumer products and industrial application segment is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to increasing manufacturing sector in China, Japan, and other economies. In addition, the utilization of ceramics in home decor and art and sculpture is anticipated to promote the market growth over the forecast period.

Others application segment includes architecture, education, commercial products, and construction, which contributes towards a significant share in the global 3D printing materials market. Increasing adoption of 3D printing in the architecture segment with rising exploration activities and fabrication methods is expected to promote the market growth.

Regional Insights of 3D Printing Materials Market

The market in North America amounted to USD 328.5 million in 2018 and is projected to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising investments from the producers. In addition, presence of key players in the region coupled with a strong focus on the technological advancements is likely to fuel the market growth.

Increasing demand for 3D printing products from Japan, China, and South Korea owing to the favorable government policies, widespread manufacturing base, and high investment in research and development is anticipated to promote the industry growth. Rising disposable income and improved standard of living is projected to result in high product demand.

Rising product demand from end-use industries such as automotive, defense, aerospace, and consumers is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. In addition, the utilization of materials including metals, ceramics, and photopolymers for product designing and parts manufacturing is projected to further boost the industry growth.

Rapid industrialization coupled with infrastructure development in the Asia Pacific region is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments by countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia in upgrading aerospace and defense equipment and parts is expected to drive the market.

Market Share Insights of 3D Printing Materials Market

Increase in adoption of the 3D printing technology by the manufacturers is likely to propel the demand for materials such as thermoplastics, photopolymers, metals, and others. In addition, the key players are increasingly investing in R&D to develop customer-specific solutions and gain a stronger market position.

Prominent players of the industry operating across the globe include HoganAs AB; 3D Systems Corporation; General Electric; Arkema S.A.; Royal DSM N.V.; Stratasys, Ltd.; Evonik Industries AG.; EOS GmbH; Sandvik AB; ExOne; Arcam AB; Materialise NV; CRP Technology S.r.l.; and Envisiontec Inc.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global 3D printing materials market report on the basis of material, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Photopolymers

Thermoplastics

Metals

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Products & Industrial

Medical

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580