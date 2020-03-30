3D Printing Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2024

3D Printing Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2024March 30, 2020
According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global 3D printing market reached a value of US$ 9.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, IMARC expects the market to reach US$ 24.8 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 18% during 2019-2024.
3D printing involves layer-by-layer addition of materials, such as polymers, metals and ceramics, to form three-dimensional objects using a computer created design. As compared to conventional printing technologies, 3D printing generates less material wastage and aids in reducing the overall cost of production. As a result, it is utilized in the production of intricate designs, such as maquettes and replicating ancient artifacts in archaeology.
3D printing is used in the manufacturing of vehicles, which aids in reducing weight, improving performance and increasing their fuel economy. Moreover, it is employed in the healthcare industry for complex bioprinting and producing personalized prosthetics. Apart from this, it is utilized in reconstructing bones and body parts in forensic pathology and personalized consumer products, such as toys, shoes, decorative items and jewelry, which is escalating its demand around the world. Furthermore, 3D printing is used in the aerospace and automobile industries, which is anticipated to propel the market growth across the globe.
Market Breakup by Technology:
- Stereolithography
- Fused Deposition Modeling
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Electron Beam Melting
- Digital Light Processing
- Others
Market Breakup by Process:
- Binder Jetting
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Material Extrusion
- Material Jetting
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Sheet Lamination
- Vat Photopolymerization
Market Breakup by Application:
- Prototyping
- Tooling
- Functional Part Manufacturing
Market Breakup by Region:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise, EOS GmbH, Ge Additive, Exone, Voxeljet, HP, SLM Solutions, Envisiontec, Protolabs, Mcor Technologies, Optomec, Groupe Gorgé, Ultimaker, Renishaw, Beijing Tiertime Technology, Xyzprinting, etc
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Competitive Structure
- Profiles of Key Players
