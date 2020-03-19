3D Printing Ceramics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global 3D printing ceramics market size was valued at USD 20.6 million in 2018 and is expected to escalate at a lucrative CAGR of 34.0% from 2019 to 2025. The demand for the product from end-use industries including aerospace and medical is expected to remain a key driver for market growth over the forecast period.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is an advanced manufacturing process. Flexibility in designing and manufacturing operations is providing numerous opportunities to market vendors. Conventional processes, such as polishing and machining, are time-consuming and labor-intensive. 3D printing helps tackle such challenges and is anticipated to remain a key focus area in the ceramics industry.

The easy availability of advanced 3D printers is assisting market growth. Slurry-based, powder-based, and bulk solid-based are the different types of feedstock used in the manufacturing process. Feedstock materials are made from ultrafine and tiny particles of required ceramic materials. In addition, availability of a wide range of colors such as shades of blue and green gives an extra edge to the printing process.

3D printing ceramics is a safe method, which includes the use of lead-free and non-toxic gloss. This benefit is anticipated to boost the manufacturing of tableware, kitchen utensils, and tools through this process. Many tableware companies have started focusing on this process to improve their industrial output.

3D printing ceramics industry is currently in its initial growth stage and faces numerous challenges. High melting point of ceramics is one of the key challenges. However, researchers are looking for new materials to tackle such challenges. High cost of printing due to low mass production and less development compared to plastics and metals are some of the challenges for market players. Emerging applications in healthcare are anticipated to create new growth opportunities in the industry.

End-Use Insights

Aerospace segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 34.2%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025. Development of new materials and increasing investments in this emerging field are driving the product demand in aerospace application. For instance, in 2017, Nano Dimension raised around USD 4.8 million to develop 3D printed ceramic parts for aerospace and defense sector.

The medical sector is projected to create many opportunities for investors. Medical segment accounted for the largest volume share of nearly 40.0% in 2018. The capabilities of 3D printing enable complex manufacturing of medical components. Growing population supported by rising healthcare needs is driving the demand for various medical components.

Other sectors including electronics, energy, marine, and automotive are projected to contribute to the demand for 3D printed finished products made of ceramics. High-resolution systems and techniques such as ceramics injection molding (CIM) are predicted to drive the batch manufacturing of finished products.

Regional Insights of 3D Printing Ceramics Market

North America held the largest market share in 2018 in terms of both revenue and volume. The region is characterized by the presence of several small and medium-sized manufacturers for aerospace components. The growing production of commercial and military aircraft is driving the growth of the industry in this region. As per a recent report by Airbus, the demand for passenger and freight aircraft is likely to grow by around 37,400 units over the next 20 years.

Asia Pacific is projected to attract the highest demand over the forecast period and grow at the highest CAGR of 36.4%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025. Growing investments in the healthcare industry supported by rising population are projected to boost the demand for finished 3D printed ceramics. For instance, as per the World Health Organization, the population over 60 years of age in China is set to reach around 240 million by 2020, which, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for 3D printing ceramics for use in medical applications.

The market in Europe was valued at USD 5.4 million in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Countries including France and Germany have the presence of a large number of automotive and aerospace component manufacturers. Demand for such components is anticipated to remain a key growth factor for 3D printing ceramics market over the coming years.

Market Share Insights of 3D Printing Ceramics Market

Printing market participants are focusing on the development of new applications related to three dimensional print process. Adoption of 3D printing by major manufacturers, providers, and end users of products made of ceramics is projected to promote the technology. Some of the players are expanding their businesses in different counties. France-based 3DCERAM opened a new facility in the U.S. in 2019 to develop new applications for motor, aviation, aerospace, and biomedical sectors.

Multinational companies and numerous startups are focusing on the use of 3D printing for ceramics to reduce execution time in delivering the end product. Japan-based Canon Inc. developed a new 3D printing technology for ceramics in 2018, which can be used in various applications. Lithoz; 3D CERAM; Tethon3D; PRODWAYS; Steinbach AG; Desamanera S.r.l.; Additive Elements GmbH; Emerging Objects; Materialise, Shapeways, Inc.; and DDM Systems; are some of the market players.

