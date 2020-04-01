3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Industry Growth and 2023 Market Research Forecast Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The 3D printed medical prosthetics market consist of sales of 3D printed medical prosthetics devices and related services. 3D printing technology is used to create an artificial three dimensions physical object with the help of computer-aided design, and these prosthetics are intended to help patients with missing or defective body parts to restore normal functions.

The rising number of accidental injuries is driving the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices industry. Accidental injuries can cause serious damage to a person, and these injuries can sometimes lead to amputation. In 2016, motor vehicle crashes in the US resulted in the death of 32,719 and injuries in over 2.3 million people. According to a report from National Centre for Health Statistics, in 2018, approximately 50,000 new amputation cases come up each year in the US.

3D Printed Medical Prosthetics Market Segmentation

By Material:

1. Polypropylene

2. Polyethylene

3. Acrylics

4. Polyurethane

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Rehabilitation Centers

3. Prosthetic Clinics

By Type:

1. Sockets

2. Limbs

3. Joints

4. Covers

5. Others

Companies in the 3D printing prosthetics market are focusing on development of waterproof prosthetic devices. The aim behind this innovation is to provide the user with an increased range of mobility, especially in athletics.

Some of the major key players involved in the 3D Printed Medical Prosthetics market are

3D Systems Corporation

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys Ltd.

Bionicohand

YouBionic

