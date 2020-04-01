3D Medical Imaging Market By Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions And Applications, Industry Forecast By 2022

The Business Research Company’s 3D Medical Imaging Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The 3D medical imaging market consists of sales of 3D Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT scan, MRI, Hybrid Imaging equipment and related services. 3D medical imaging is used to create three dimensions’ visual representation of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).

Increasing cases of injuries such as sports-related injuries contribute to the growth of the 3D medical imaging market. The increase in sports-related injuries is due to increasing participation of individuals in organized and unorganized sports activities. Moreover, the training of athletes with high strength and high load also results in more and more serious injuries. Sports injuries are mainly characterized by soft tissue injury. The use of 3D medical imaging devices such as ultrasound diagnosis, X-ray radiography, MRI imaging provides an accurate and objective basis for the diagnosis. The 3D medical imaging devices help in the examination of muscle fascia injury, tendon injury, ligament injury, meniscus injury, articular cartilage, and bone fracture.

3D Medical Imaging Market Segmentation

3D Medical Imaging Market By Type:

Ultrasound

X-ray

CT Scan

Others

3D Medical Imaging Market By Application:

Gynecology and Obstetrics

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Oncology

3D Medical Imaging Market By End User:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Centers

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary 3D Medical Imaging Market Characteristics 3D Medical Imaging Market Size And Growth 3D Medical Imaging Market Segmentation 3D Medical Imaging Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific 3D Medical Imaging Market China 3D Medical Imaging Market

……

3D Medical Imaging Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 3D Medical Imaging Market 3D Medical Imaging Market Trends And Strategies 3D Medical Imaging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the 3D Medical Imaging Market are

GE Healthcare

Royal Philips

Siemens AG

The Esaote Group

Intrasense SA.

North America was the largest region in the 3D Medical Imaging Market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The 3D Medical Imaging Market in the same region is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

