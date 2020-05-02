3D Bioprinting Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis Report, 2016-2028

Global 3D Bioprinting Market has been witnessing rapid growth due to increasing use of 3D printing technology in healthcare applications.3D bioprinting is used to improve numerous disease models. It has the potential to review disease models better than any other system. In October 2018, the food and drug administration (USFDA) announced a grant of approximately USD 2.5 million to the top five research institutes of the US, including Harvard and Massachusetts for biomanufacturing, which includes 3D bioprinting.

The market is competitive in nature. Key market players are Luxexcel Group B.V., Organovo Holding, Inc., 3Dynamics Systems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., LLC Aspect Biosystems Ltd., TeVidoBioDevices, and Stratasys Ltd., among others. Companies are engaged in new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansions to retain their market share. For instance, in October 2017, L’oreal entered into an agreement with Organovo Holding for producing skin tissues to curb animal testing.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for global 3D bioprinting market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Luxexcel Group B.V. Organovo Holding Inc. 3Dynamics Systems Ltd. Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. LLC Aspect Biosystems Ltd. TeVidoBioDevices Stratasys Ltd

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into magnetic levitation, laser-based, inkjet-based, syringe-based, and other 3D bioprinting. Magnetic levitation segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, while the syringe-based segment is projected to have the largest market share. The broad application area and rise in the adoption of the technique by innovators is a vital factor that promotes the growth of magnetic levitation.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-22660?utm_source=SAT/Sushma

Furthermore, the products based on the same principle are mostly cost-efficient, hence boosts themarket growth. 3D bio-printers based on magnetic levitation are anticipated to solve more than 80.0% of the current failures with enhanced speed, features, and precision. These bio-printers find application in vascular muscle printing, toxicity screening, and human cell regeneration. For instance, BioAssay develops atissue-like structure, which uses magnetic levitation-based devices.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Microextrusion Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Others

By Application

Tissue & Organ Generation

Medical Pills

Prosthetic

Biosensors

Bio inks

By Region:

North America By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Technology

By Application

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico) By Technology By Application Western Europe By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Technology

By Application

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe) By Technology By Application Eastern Europe By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Technology

By Application

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe) By Technology By Application Asia Pacific By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Technology

By Application

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific) By Technology By Application Middle East By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Technology

By Application

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East) By Technology By Application Rest of the World By Region (South America, Africa)

By Technology

By Application

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109,

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: APAC +91 706 672 4848 / US +1 208 405 2835 / UK +44 121 364 6144

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com