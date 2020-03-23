2020-2026 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Growth, Application, Top Manufacturers, Sales, Opportunities and Key Companies Profile

Report of Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles

1.2 Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 AC Motors

1.2.3 DC Motors

1.3 Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Business

7.1 Allied Motion Technologies

7.1.1 Allied Motion Technologies Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Allied Motion Technologies Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Allied Motion Technologies Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Allied Motion Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ametek

7.2.1 Ametek Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ametek Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ametek Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Ametek Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ARC Systems

7.3.1 ARC Systems Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 ARC Systems Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ARC Systems Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 ARC Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Baldor Electric

7.4.1 Baldor Electric Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Baldor Electric Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Baldor Electric Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Baldor Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bosch

7.5.1 Bosch Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bosch Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bosch Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Denso

7.6.1 Denso Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Denso Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Denso Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Denso Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Emerson Electric

7.7.1 Emerson Electric Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Emerson Electric Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Emerson Electric Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Emerson Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Faulhaber Group

7.8.1 Faulhaber Group Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Faulhaber Group Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Faulhaber Group Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Faulhaber Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Johnson Electric Holding

7.9.1 Johnson Electric Holding Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Johnson Electric Holding Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Johnson Electric Holding Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Johnson Electric Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Maxon Motor

7.10.1 Maxon Motor Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Maxon Motor Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Maxon Motor Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Maxon Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Siemens

7.11.1 Siemens Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Siemens Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Siemens Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Toshiba

7.12.1 Toshiba Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Toshiba Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Toshiba Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles

8.4 Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

