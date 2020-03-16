(2020-2026) Fish Meal Market Share, Key Players, Growth Factors, Industry Demand, Statistics, Trends, Size, Revenue and 2026 Forecast Research

“

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – – The Global Fish Meal Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Fish Meal Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Fish Meal market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Fish Meal Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Fish Meal market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Fish Meal Market: Oceana Group Limited S.A., Triplenine Group A/S, Empresas Copec S.A., Pesquera Diamante S.A., Pesquera Hayduk S.A., Ff Skagen A/S, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Biomega AS, Sardina D.O.O., Sarma Fish S.A.R.L, Pioneer Fishing Pty Ltd., Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS, TASA, Omega Protein Corporation, The Scoular Company, Calysta, Inc., Unibio A/S, Novus International Inc., Animalfeeds International Corporation, Alpha Atlantique

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Fish Meal Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Fish Meal Market Segmentation By Product:

Whole Fish Meal, Semi-skimmed Fish Meal, Defatted Fish Meal

Global Fish Meal Market Segmentation By Application:

Aquaculture, Poultry, Swine, Others

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Fish Meal markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Fish Meal Market Competition Scenario Analysis: A competitive analysis is the critical market planning process, which will Identify Fish Meal competitors and evaluating their strategies to determine Fish Meal market strengths and weaknesses of product or service. The following queries have been explained in this research report.

* Who are the market competitors?

* What products or services does Fish Meal market sell?

* What is each competitors Fish Meal market share?

* What are the past and current market strategies?

* What type of medium is used to market products or services?

* What are Fish Meal market competitor’s strengths and weaknesses?

* What are the Fish Meal market potential threats do pose by competitors?

* What are the potential opportunities available in the global and regional market?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Fish Meal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fish Meal

1.2 Fish Meal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fish Meal Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Whole Fish Meal

1.2.3 Semi-skimmed Fish Meal

1.2.4 Defatted Fish Meal

1.3 Fish Meal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fish Meal Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aquaculture

1.3.3 Poultry

1.3.4 Swine

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Fish Meal Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Fish Meal Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Fish Meal Market Size

1.4.1 Global Fish Meal Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Fish Meal Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Fish Meal Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fish Meal Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Fish Meal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Fish Meal Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Fish Meal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Fish Meal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fish Meal Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Fish Meal Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fish Meal Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Fish Meal Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Fish Meal Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Fish Meal Production

3.4.1 North America Fish Meal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Fish Meal Production

3.5.1 Europe Fish Meal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Fish Meal Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Fish Meal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Fish Meal Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Fish Meal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Fish Meal Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Fish Meal Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Fish Meal Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Fish Meal Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Fish Meal Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Fish Meal Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fish Meal Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Fish Meal Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Fish Meal Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Fish Meal Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Fish Meal Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Fish Meal Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Fish Meal Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fish Meal Business

7.1 Oceana Group Limited S.A.

7.1.1 Oceana Group Limited S.A. Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Fish Meal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Oceana Group Limited S.A. Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Triplenine Group A/S

7.2.1 Triplenine Group A/S Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Fish Meal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Triplenine Group A/S Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Empresas Copec S.A.

7.3.1 Empresas Copec S.A. Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Fish Meal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Empresas Copec S.A. Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Pesquera Diamante S.A.

7.4.1 Pesquera Diamante S.A. Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Fish Meal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Pesquera Diamante S.A. Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Pesquera Hayduk S.A.

7.5.1 Pesquera Hayduk S.A. Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Fish Meal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Pesquera Hayduk S.A. Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ff Skagen A/S

7.6.1 Ff Skagen A/S Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Fish Meal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ff Skagen A/S Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Austevoll Seafood ASA

7.7.1 Austevoll Seafood ASA Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Fish Meal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Austevoll Seafood ASA Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Biomega AS

7.8.1 Biomega AS Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Fish Meal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Biomega AS Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sardina D.O.O.

7.9.1 Sardina D.O.O. Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Fish Meal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sardina D.O.O. Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sarma Fish S.A.R.L

7.10.1 Sarma Fish S.A.R.L Fish Meal Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Fish Meal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sarma Fish S.A.R.L Fish Meal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Pioneer Fishing Pty Ltd.

7.12 Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS

7.13 TASA

7.14 Omega Protein Corporation

7.15 The Scoular Company

7.16 Calysta, Inc.

7.17 Unibio A/S

7.18 Novus International Inc.

7.19 Animalfeeds International Corporation

7.20 Alpha Atlantique

8 Fish Meal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fish Meal Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fish Meal

8.4 Fish Meal Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Fish Meal Distributors List

9.3 Fish Meal Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Fish Meal Market Forecast

11.1 Global Fish Meal Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Fish Meal Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Fish Meal Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Fish Meal Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Fish Meal Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Fish Meal Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Fish Meal Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Fish Meal Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Fish Meal Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Fish Meal Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Fish Meal Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Fish Meal Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Fish Meal Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Fish Meal Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Fish Meal Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Fish Meal Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

