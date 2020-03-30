(2020-2025) Dried Soup Industry Trends, Growth, Revenue, Top Companies and Future Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global dried soup market size reached US$ 12.0 Billion in 2019. Dried soup is prepared by drying or dehydrating the ingredients, along with adding pre-gelatinized starch, sugar, guar and xantham gum, preservatives and flavoring agents. The most common method used in the manufacturing of dried soup is freeze-drying. This process minimizes the weight of the food product by removing the water content without affecting the nutritional value, thereby making its transportation and storage more efficient. In recent years, the demand for dried soup has increased as it is shelf-stable and can be stored without the need for refrigeration.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dried-soup-market/requestsample

Global Dried Soup Market Trends:

The dried soup consists of grains, eggs, meat and vegetables and offers several health benefits, such as reducing the chances of infections and boosting energy levels. This, along with the evolving dietary preferences and hectic lifestyles of consumers, is encouraging them to adopt food products that are convenient to prepare. As a result, many food and beverage companies are offering ready-to-eat or instant soups as a quick meal or snack option. Also, as people are becoming more health-conscious, they are becoming more inclined toward organic dry soups that are prepared with fewer or no preservatives. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are launching international varieties, such as Thai curry and Korean spicy vegetable soups in Western countries, to attract and expand their consumer base. Some of the other factors propelling the growth of the market are innovative product packaging and expansion of organized distribution channels. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2020-2025.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dried-soup-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Dehydrated Dried Soup

2. Instant Dried Soup

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as dehydrated and instant dried soup. Dehydrated soups dominate the market, holding the largest market share.

Market Breakup by Type:

1. Vegetarian Soup

2. Non-Vegetarian Soup

On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into vegetarian and non-vegetarian soups. Currently, vegetarian soups are the most preferred type across the globe.

Market Breakup by Preparation:

1. Regular

2. Organic

The market has been categorized based on the preparation into regular and organic products. At present, regular dried soup accounts for the majority of the global market share.

Market Breakup by Packaging Type:

1. Cups

2. Pouches

3. Others

On the basis of the packaging, the market has been classified into cups, pouches and others., Amongst these, pouches hold the leading position in the market.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Grocery Stores

4. Direct Sales

5. Online Stores

6. Others

Based on the distribution channel, dried soup is majorly distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets. Other major distribution channels are convenience stores, grocery stores, direct sales, online stores and others.

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, Europe exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players in dried soup industry being Associated British Foods plc, B&G Foods, Inc., Baxters Food Group Limited, Campbell Soup Company, Shandong Subo Food Co., Ltd., Anderson House Foods (Frontier Soups), General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., House Foods Group Inc., Kraft Heinz Company, Kroger Co., Nestlé SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd., NK Hurst Company, Inc., Unilever plc/NV and Premier Foods plc.

Browse More Research Reports:

Hot Sauce Market: https://nysenewstimes.com/2020-2025-hot-sauce-market-outlook-growth-analysis-report-share-and-future-demand/

US Pet Food Market: https://nysenewstimes.com/us-pet-food-industry-growth-outlook-top-companies-trends-and-forecast-by-2024/

Diabetic Food Market: https://nysenewstimes.com/diabetic-food-market-growth-performance-report-outlook-and-future-demand-by-2024/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.