(2020-2023) Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Industry Growth, Size, Trends With Top Players A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba

(2020-2023) Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Industry Growth, Size, Trends With Top Players A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, ToshibaApril 17, 2020
The global lithium-ion batteries market was worth $31.36 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.16% and reach $61.14 billion by 2023.
The lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market consists of sales of lithium-ion batteries and related services that are used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups and other electronic devices. The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery having high energy density that uses lithium ions as primary component of its electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in consumer electronic devices.
The growth of the lithium-ion batteries market is mainly driven due to the presence of high energy density features in lithium-ion batteries. High energy density helps the lithium-ion battery to run for a longer period. Most of the lithium-ion batteries used in portable devices are cobalt-based which offers the highest energy density. The energy density of the lithium-ion batteries is 100-265 Wh/kg or 250-670 Wh/L, which is one of the highest energy densities of any battery technology. High energy density in a lithium-ion battery made it the most preferred battery to be used in mobile phones, laptops, cameras and automobiles. Therefore, positively impacting the lithium-ion battery market’s growth.
Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Segmentation
Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market By Power Capacity:
0 to 3000 Mah
3000 to 10000mAH
10000 to 60000 Mah
Above 60000mAH
Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market By Application:
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Marine
Aerospace & Defense
Medical
Industrial
Power
Others
Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2768&type=smp
Table Of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Characteristics
- Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Size And Growth
- Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Segmentation
- Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market
- China Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market
……
- Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market
- Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Trends And Strategies
- Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
- Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market are
A123 Systems
Automotive Energy Supply Corp
LG Chem
Panasonic
Samsung SDI
Toshiba
BYD
Automotive Energy Supply Corp
Contemporary Amperex Technology
Johnson Controls.
About Us:
The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/