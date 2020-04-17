(2020-2023) Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Industry Growth, Size, Trends With Top Players A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba

April 17, 2020 Off By The Business Research Company

The global lithium-ion batteries market was worth $31.36 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.16% and reach $61.14 billion by 2023.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market consists of sales of lithium-ion batteries and related services that are used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups and other electronic devices. The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery having high energy density that uses lithium ions as primary component of its electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in consumer electronic devices.

The growth of the lithium-ion batteries market is mainly driven due to the presence of high energy density features in lithium-ion batteries. High energy density helps the lithium-ion battery to run for a longer period. Most of the lithium-ion batteries used in portable devices are cobalt-based which offers the highest energy density. The energy density of the lithium-ion batteries is 100-265 Wh/kg or 250-670 Wh/L, which is one of the highest energy densities of any battery technology. High energy density in a lithium-ion battery made it the most preferred battery to be used in mobile phones, laptops, cameras and automobiles. Therefore, positively impacting the lithium-ion battery market’s growth.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Segmentation

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market By Power Capacity:

0 to 3000 Mah

3000 to 10000mAH

10000  to 60000 Mah

Above 60000mAH

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Industrial

Power

Others

Table Of Content:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Characteristics
  3. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Size And Growth
  4. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Segmentation
  5. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Regional And Country Analysis
  6. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market
  7. China Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market

……

  1. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
  2. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market
  3. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Trends And Strategies
  4. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
  5. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market are

A123 Systems

Automotive Energy Supply Corp

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

Toshiba

BYD

Contemporary Amperex Technology

Johnson Controls.

