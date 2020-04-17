(2020-2023) Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Industry Growth, Size, Trends With Top Players A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba

The global lithium-ion batteries market was worth $31.36 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.16% and reach $61.14 billion by 2023.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market consists of sales of lithium-ion batteries and related services that are used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups and other electronic devices. The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery having high energy density that uses lithium ions as primary component of its electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in consumer electronic devices.

The growth of the lithium-ion batteries market is mainly driven due to the presence of high energy density features in lithium-ion batteries. High energy density helps the lithium-ion battery to run for a longer period. Most of the lithium-ion batteries used in portable devices are cobalt-based which offers the highest energy density. The energy density of the lithium-ion batteries is 100-265 Wh/kg or 250-670 Wh/L, which is one of the highest energy densities of any battery technology. High energy density in a lithium-ion battery made it the most preferred battery to be used in mobile phones, laptops, cameras and automobiles. Therefore, positively impacting the lithium-ion battery market’s growth.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Segmentation

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market By Power Capacity:

0 to 3000 Mah

3000 to 10000mAH

10000 to 60000 Mah

Above 60000mAH

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Industrial

Power

Others

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Characteristics Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Size And Growth Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Segmentation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market China Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market

……

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Trends And Strategies Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market are

A123 Systems

Automotive Energy Supply Corp

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

Toshiba

BYD

Contemporary Amperex Technology

Johnson Controls.

