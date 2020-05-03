2019 Wheat Germ Oil Market by Overview, Demand, Current Trends, Key Applications, Size, Growth Opportunity, New Technology, Forecast 2024

The research report on Wheat Germ Oil Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented a aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Wheat germ oil is extracted from the germ of the wheat kernel, which makes up only 2.5% by weight of the kernel Wheat germ oil is particularly high in octacosanol- a 28-carbon long-chain saturated primary alcohol found in a number of different vegetable waxes. Octacosanol has been studied as an exercise- and physical performance-enhancing agent. Very long chain fatty alcohols obtained from plant waxes and beeswax has been reported to lower plasma cholesterol in humans. Wheat germ oil is also very high in vitamin E (255 mg/100g), and has the highest content of vitamin E of any food that has not undergone prior preparation or vitamin fortification. As cooking oil, wheat germ oil is strongly flavored, expensive and easily perishable.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Due to the high cost of the product, the price is relative high. 1000 kg wheat can extract only about 15 kg wheat germ, while the wheat germ oil rate of wheat germ is about 10%, the current wheat germ oil yield is about 4-9 % (the wheat germ oil yield of cold pressing method is lower than extraction method). So how to reduce costs and improve market share is the key point for the development of the industry.

The worldwide market for Wheat Germ Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Wheat Germ Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

