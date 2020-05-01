2019 Phosphatidylserine Market by Overview, Demand, Current Trends, Key Applications, Size, Growth Opportunity, New Technology, Forecast 2024

Research Trades has introduced a new report titled as Global Phosphatidylserine market into its

Phosphatidylserine is an amino acid derivative compound similar to a dietary fat which is highly prevalent in human neural tissue. Typically it is white or light yellow loose powder but also a small amount of phosphatidylserine is liquid. It is vital for cognitive function. Phosphatidylserine supplementation in older individuals seems to improve memory and cognitive capacity.

It is from soy or cabbage derivatives and used as functional ingredient for dietary supplement as well as functional foods.

Scope of the Report:

In 2015, the global Phosphatidylserine consumption market is led by Europe. America is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Phosphatidylserine are concentrated in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Chemi Nutra is the world leader, holding 15.80% production market share in 2015.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Israel and EU are the major leaders in the international market of Phosphatidylserine. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese Phosphatidylserine production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

Phosphatidylserine downstream is wide. Globally, the Phosphatidylserine market is mainly driven by growing demand for dietary supplement and functional foods. Fundamentally speaking, people’s strong desire for healthy lifestyle promotes the development of this industry.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Phosphatidylserine production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2020 the production of Phosphatidylserine is estimated to be 322.7MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Phosphatidylserine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.2% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 75 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Phosphatidylserine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chemi Nutra

Lipoid

Lipogen

Novastell

Lonza

Glonet (Doosan Group)

Enzymtec Sharp.PS

BHN

Sino Herb

H&C pharmaceutical (CSHPHARM)

Guanjie Biotech

L&P Food Ingredient

Baianrui Biotech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

20% Content

50% Content

Other Content

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dietary Supplement

Functional Foods

Medical Foods

Other

