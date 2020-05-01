2019 Naphthenic Acid Market by Overview, Demand, Current Trends, Key Applications, Size, Growth Opportunity, New Technology, Forecast 2024

A new report has been added by Research Trades on the global Naphthenic Acid market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future

This global Naphthenic Acid market is very highly inflamed in the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia, China, Japan, Europe, and India. Facts and figures about the economic growth of the global competitors has been included in the statistical report. The data in terms of innovations, consumers, industries, and brands shape the future of the existing and upcoming businesses.

This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. Current scenario of the market is expected to grow up to2019 in upcoming 2024 year.

This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Naphthenic Acid market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.

Naphthenic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019

Naphthenic acid is mixtures of naturally occurring cycloaliphatic carboxylic acids. Crude naphthenic acids extracted from high acid crude oil are dark brown oily liquid. After refined, they become transparent yellow or orange liquid. In this report, we study the refined naphthenic acids and high-purity naphthenic acids.

In 2015, the global naphthenic acid market is led by China. USA is the second-largest region-wise market. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA, EU and China are the major leaders in the international market of naphthenic acid. Merichem is the world leader, holding 18.41% production market share in 2015.

Due to the severe shortage of crude naphthenic acid, the global naphthenic acid production shows negative growth in the past three years. Besides, the great odor and the polluting by-products also limited the production of naphthenic acid. Thus, the future of naphthenic acid industry is not that bright. It is expected that, in the future, naphthenic acid may be gradually replaced by 2-Ethylhexanoic acid in most areas. However, the demand for this market is relatively stable. At the present stage, this product will not be replaced.

In the future, the production of raw materials may continue to decrease. In the petroleum refining process, naphthenic acid is harmful byproducts. Therefore, fewer and fewer oil companies willing to produce this raw material. The price of naphthenic acid was rose year by year. In the future, we expect that prices will continue to rise

This report focuses on the Naphthenic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Merichem

Umicore

Midas

Fulltime

Sea Chemical

Changfeng

Ming Ring

Zhangming

Rare-Earth

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Refined Naphthenic Acid

High-purity Naphthenic Acid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paint and Ink Driers

Wood Preservatives

Fuel and Lubricant Additives

Rubber Additives

Others

