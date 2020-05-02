2019 Indium Market by Overview, Demand, Current Trends, Key Applications, Size, Growth Opportunity, New Technology, Forecast 2024

A new report has been added by Research Trades on the global Indium market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future

This global Indium market is very highly inflamed in the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia, China, Japan, Europe, and India.

This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. Current scenario of the market is expected to

This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements inIndium market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth

Indium is a post-transition metallic element that is rare in Earth’s crust. It has no obvious role in biological processes, but is of considerable industrial importance. The main source of indium is zinc concentrates (indium containing 0.0001 ~ 0.1%), recovered as a byproduct in the smelting of zinc ore and tin smelting process. Indium is mainly used for production of indium tin oxide (ITO), alloys and solders. Another important use of indium was for III-V semiconductor materials for light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes. Some manufactures also extract indium from the waste electronic materials (ITO).

Scope of the Report:

Other major indium production regions are Korea, Canada and Belgium. Korea Zinc Co. Ltd. was a significant producer of primary and secondary indium at its Onsan zinc refinery. Primary feedstock was zinc concentrates from Bolivia, and secondary feedstock was from ITO producers. Umicore is the largest refinery of indium in Belgium.

The worldwide market for Indium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Indium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

