2019 Geothermal Power Generation Market by Overview, Demand, Current Trends, Key Applications, Size, Growth Opportunity, New Technology, Forecast 2024

Geothermal power, namely geothermal electricity, is electricity generated by geothermal energy. Technologies in use include dry steam power stations, flash steam power stations and binary cycle power stations. Geothermal electricity generation is currently used in 24 countries.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Geothermal Power Generation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Geothermal Power Generation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chevron

Calpine

Energy Development

Comisi?n Federal de Electricidad

Enel Green Power

KenGen

Contact Energy

Orkuveita Reykjavikur

Pertamina Geothermal Energy

CalEnergy Generation

Star Energy Ltd

Northern California Power Agency

Terra-Gen, LLC

ORMAT

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Back Pressure

Binary

Double Flash

Dry Steam

Single Flash

Triple Flash

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

dry steam power stations

flash steam power stations

binary cycle power stations

