2019 Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market by Overview, Demand, Current Trends, Key Applications, Size, Growth Opportunity, New Technology, Forecast 2024

Electronic sphygmomanometer is a device used to measure blood pressure, composed of an inflatable cuff to collapse and then release the artery under the cuff in a controlled manner, and a mercury or mechanical manometer to measure the pressure. It is always used in conjunction with a means to determine at what pressure blood flow is just starting, and at what pressure it is unimpeded. Manual sphygmomanometers are used in conjunction with a stethoscope.

The Electronic Sphygmomanometers industry concentration is relatively high; there are many big manufacturers in the world, and above 70% of the production are produced in China.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the giant companies prefer educating the market of them.

The worldwide market for Electronic Sphygmomanometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 2720 million US$ in 2024, from 1790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Omron

A&D Medical

Yuwell

Andon

Microlife

Health & Life

Rossmax

SunTech Medical

Welch Allyn

American Diagnostic

Beurer

Bosch + Sohn

Briggs Healthcare

Medisana

Citizen

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Upper Arm Electronic Sphygmomanometer

Wrist Arm Electronic Sphygmomanometer

Hospital

Clinic

Home

Other

