2-Methylpropene Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

2-Methylpropene Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027March 31, 2020
In 2029, the 2-Methylpropene market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The 2-Methylpropene market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the 2-Methylpropene market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the 2-Methylpropene market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global 2-Methylpropene market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each 2-Methylpropene market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the 2-Methylpropene market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Major players operating in the 2-methylpropene market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasel Industries NV, TPC Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and others. The global 2-methylpropene market has been segmented as follows:
2-Methylpropene Market: By Product
- Butyl Rubber
- Polyisobutylene
- MMA Monomer
- Isooctane
- MTBE
- Others(Plastics, ETBE)
2-Methylpropene Market: By Application
- Rubber Manufacturing
- Pharmaceuticals
- Fuel & Lubricants
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Antioxidants
- Agrochemicals
- Others(Plastic Explosives, Neopentaoic Acid, and Methallyl Chloride)
2-Methylpropene Market: By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)
- India
- China
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Research Methodology of 2-Methylpropene Market Report
The global 2-Methylpropene market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the 2-Methylpropene market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the 2-Methylpropene market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.