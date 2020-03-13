1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market 2020 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | PPG, Yangnong Jiangsu, Nanhua Sinopec

“

1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market size | Industry Segment by Applications ( Disinfectant, Deodorant, Pesticide, Other Chemicals), by Type ( Type I, Type II), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.

The 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Some of the key players operating in this Report are: PPG, Yangnong Jiangsu, Nanhua Sinopec, Pengyu Jiangsu, Haichen, Bayer, Dacheng Shandong, Sumitomo Chemical, Monsanto, Kureha, Fenghuangdao Yangzhou .

This report researches the worldwide 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

1,4-Dichlorobenzene (p-DCB, para-dichlorobenzene) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4Cl2. This colorless solid has a strong odor. In terms of its structure, the molecule consists of two chlorine atoms substituted for hydrogen at opposing sites on a benzene ring. The p-DCB is used a pesticide and a deodorant, most familiarly in mothballs in which it is a replacement for the more traditional naphthalene. p-DCB is also used as a precursor in the production of the polymer poly(p-phenylene sulfide).

At present, the major manufacturer of PDCB is located in China and most of them are in Jiangsu and Shandong areas. And China has been the biggest export PDCB country in the world.

PDCB is primarily used in mothballs and similar products to protect clothing from moths. Uses for individual PDCB products vary widely. Always read and follow the label when applying pesticide products. PDCB is also used in deodorant blocks for rest room toilets and trash containers. However the carcinogenicity of PDCB has caused the concern of public.

The PPS market increased greatly at the speed of nearly 8% annually in recent years. The production of PPS will consume great amount of PDCB in the future.

Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1,4-Dichlorobenzene.

Factors that are responsible for propelling the market growth are looked upon in this research study. Authors of the report has also touched on the major challenges and threats to the overall growth to make the participants aware of the future risks. Current and future 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market trends that are estimated to impact the market growth are mentioned in the report. The report has also sketched out critical parameters like 1,4-Dichlorobenzene pricing, distribution, consumption, profit margin, supply, and revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level 1,4-Dichlorobenzene markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market?

Research Methodology

✒ Data triangulation and market breakdown

✒ Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

✒ Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

✒ Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

